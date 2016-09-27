Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based credit rating agency DBRS Ltd. has lured a veteran banker to head its coverage of the Canadian banks.

DBRS on Tuesday named Peter Stavropoulos senior vice president and head of the Canadian banks.

Prior to joining DBRS, Stavropoulos was a risk manager, credit risk model group, at TD Bank Financial Group. He has also worked in credit, risk and portfolio management functions at financial institutions in Toronto, London and Athens.

Stavropoulos has a BA and a Masters of Arts in economics from York University, and an MBA from the School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Photo copyright: Bloomberg



