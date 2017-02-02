Updated to Jan. 27.

1 BoC Foreign exchange rate data

The Bank of Canada is planning changes to the foreign exchange rate data that it publishes. Changes take effect. 17 ESAs Consultation on risks and benefits of big data

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities launched a public consultation about the potential benefits and risks of big data for consumers and financial firms to determine whether any further regulatory or supervisory actions may be needed. Comments on the consultation close. 22 IIROC Shift to principles-based approach proposed

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada proposed a set of rule amendments to introduce a principles-based approach, which would give firms more flexibility to develop policies and procedures for trading supervision. Comments close. 31 FCA U.K. seeks comment on changes to compensation funding

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority proposed changes to its Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), a financial backstop for customers of financial services firms that suffer harm due to investment industry misconduct. Comments due.

April

April 4 CSA New rules for OTC derivatives market

The Canadian Securities Administrators has adopted two new sets of rules to bolster the stability of over-the-counter derivatives markets. The CSA's rule requiring mandatory central counterparty clearing of certain derivatives will take effect April 4, while a rule regarding customer clearing and collateral will come into force July 3. 10

New CSA Cut to trading fee cap on domestic securities

The Canadian Securities Administrators is reducing the cap on active trading fees for securities that are only traded in Canada to 0.017¢ a share from 0.3¢ a share. Meanwhile, the cap on interlisted stocks will remain at 0.3¢ a share and the cap for securities trading at below $1 a share will remain at 0.04¢ a share. The new caps come into effect April 10, with firms given until May 15 to make the changes.

June

June OSFI New guidance on operational risk released

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions released the final version of its new, consolidated guidance outlining its expectations for federally regulated financial services institutions, such as banks and life insurers, in managing their various forms of operational risk, giving banks a year to comply with the new requirements. 9 CSA Embedded fee consultation

The Canadian Securities Administrators published a long-awaited consultation paper that contemplates a ban on embedded commissions structures. Comments on the paper close.

July 3 OSFI New rules for OTC derivatives market

The Canadian Securities Administrators has adopted two new sets of rules to bolster the stability of over-the-counter derivatives markets. The CSA's rule requiring mandatory central counterparty clearing of certain derivatives will take effect April 4, while a rule regarding customer clearing and collateral will come into force July 3. Sep. 1 CSA Standard deviation to be used for fund risk

The Canadian Securities Administrators finalized measures that will require fund managers to start using a standardized methodology for determining the investment risk level reported in the Fund Facts and the newly introduced ETF Facts disclosure documents given to investors. The new requirements would come into effect on March 8, 2017. Firms must begin using the method by Sept. 1, 2017. Sept. 5 CSA Transition to T+2 settlement cycle

The securities industry should be preparing for the transition to shorter settlement cycles in the fall of 2017, the Canadian Securities Administrators says in a staff notice. The CSA sent a letter to Canadian firms regarding the planned move to T + 2 (trade date plus two days) settlement. The letter aims to alert firms to the plan to adopt T+2 settlement on Sept. 5, 2017, on the same timeline at the U.S. capital markets.

Dec. 15 FASB Accounting standards revised

The U.S.-based Financial Accounting Standards Board issued an accounting standards update to provide investors with more useful information. New standards in force. Jan.

2018 EC New rules for commodities markets

The European Commission announced measures to strengthen the regulation of commodities markets and curtail price speculation. Rules take effect. Jan. 1,

2018 IASB Higher loan loss provisions coming for banks

International Accounting Standards Board issues new loan loss provisions for banks using "expected-loss" approach. Changes come into force.

