Sept. 23 GPSG Study of blockchain for payments

A number of global banks are joining forces to establish the first interbank group for global payments based on distributed ledger, or blockchain, technology. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Santander, UniCredit, Standard Chartered, Westpac Banking Corp., and Royal Bank of Canada are the founding members of the Global Payments Steering Group.

Sept. 21 FCA Insurance use of ‘big data'

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said its analysis of the insurance industry's use of big data "found broadly positive consumer outcomes" and that its concerns about possible risks for consumers have not yet come true.

Sept. 19 FINRA "Recovery" scam warning

Investors should beware of offers to recover money lost from securities investments for an upfront fee, according to an investor alert issued by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. In particular, FINRA cautions investors who live outside the United States that some of these offers may be fraudulent.

Sept. 16 CPMI Bank payments and cyber security

The Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, the global standard setter for payment, clearing and settlement services, has established a task force to look into the security of wholesale payments that involve banks, financial market infrastructures and other financial institutions.

Sept. 16 MFDA Helping clients choose an advisor

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada published a brochure to help investors understand key elements of the financial advisory process, including financial advisor service levels, compensation structures and the responsibilities of both the client and the advisor

Sept. 15 FCA Update on aging population

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday outlined several key areas of focus in its strategy to deal with the United Kingdom's aging population, and the need for the financial industry to meet the needs of an older client base.

Sept. 14 NASAA Enforcement results changing

The North American Securities Administrators Association reported that, for the first time since it has collected enforcement data, more registered members of the securities industry than nonregistered members were named in enforcement actions.

Sept. 13 IIROC Conflict of interest rules

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is pledging to ensure that its rules require full-service advisors to adhere to a best interests standard.

Sept. 12 NASAA Protecting seniors

The North American Securities Administrators Association published guidance to help firms develop procedures to identify and address diminished capacity in seniors and other clients, and suspected cases of financial exploitation.

Sept. 8 NASAA Expansion of Senior$afe

The North American Securities Administrators Association is stepping up its training for financial industry employees designed to help guard against the exploitation of senior clients.

Sept. 8 CSA FAQ on prospectus exemption

Securities regulators issued a notice to answer some of the frequently asked questions on the investment dealer prospectus adopted by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick in January.

Sept. 8 CFTC Cybersecurity and commodities trading

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved two final new rules to guard against cyber attacks by establishing systems testing requirements, and took a step toward improved cross-border harmonization with Japan.

Sept. 8 FCA Review of crowdfunding rules in the U.K.

The comment period wraps up today for a U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (consultation paper that follows up on rules for crowdfunding adopted in the United Kingdom in 2014.

Sept. 6 OSC Disclosure issues with funds of funds

The Investment funds and structured products branch of the Ontario Securities Commission uncovered disclosure issues at investment funds that repackage other funds.

Sept. 1 CSA Perceived decline in fixed income liquidity

The Canadian Securities Administrators clarified the international dealer exemption in response to reports of a perceived decline in liquidity in the Canadian fixed income market. The guidance (Staff Notice 31-346) addresses concerns raised by Canadian institutional investors over reduced access to international dealers that trade foreign-currency-denominated fixed income securities issued by Canadian issuers.

Aug. 26 FSB More needed on OTC reforms

Reform of the over-the-counter derivatives markets in the wake of the global financial crisis remains a work in progress, according to a new report from the Financial Stability Board. The report finds that some jurisdictions are making progress, but more work is required in some areas, such as margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives, and regulators' access to trade data.

Aug. 26 OSC Relief from Fund Facts delivery

The Ontario Securities Commission granted relief from the Fund Facts delivery requirements to Mackenzie Financial Corp. and Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. under a program that switches investors from a regular retail fund series to high net-worth series that's identical, apart from the fact that it carries lower fees, once the investors reach certain eligibility thresholds.

Aug. 25 IOSCO Good practices re investment fund fees

A report published on Thursday by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) aims to identify examples of good practice in the fees and expenses of collective investment schemes (CIS), such as mutual funds and hedge funds.

Aug. 23 IIROC Fees to rise this year

Investment dealers will see their regulatory costs and fees creep higher this year, according to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. IIROC published its latest annual report, which included its financial forecasts.

Aug. 22 CSA Impact of point of sale, CRM2

The Canadian Securities Administrators launched a new multi-year research project to measure the impact of phase 2 of the client relationship model (CRM2) and the point of sale (POS) amendments, which were fully implemented this year. The project isn't slated to be completed until 2021, based on data collected from 2016 to 2019.

Aug. 17 OSFI Deadline extended for Basel III disclosure of capital adequacy

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions pushed back the implementation of new disclosure requirements under the Basel III capital adequacy regime for the domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) from the end of fiscal 2017 until the end of fiscal 2018 (which is Oct. 31 for the big six banks).

Aug. 12 BCBS New guidance on public disclosure of capital adequacy

Global banking regulators published new guidance on Friday on the details of the public disclosure that banks must make under the capital adequacy regime, known as Basel III.

Aug. 8 ASIC Australia begins enforcing new reforms

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission reports it has taken action against firms and advisors that have failed to comply with reforms to improve the quality of advice, including acting in the best interests of clients, which were introduced in 2013. The ASIC report says 24 actions were taken in the first six months of 2016.

July 26 ASC Capital raising rules eased in Alberta

The Alberta Securities Commission adopted ASC Rule 45-517 Prospectus Exemption for Start-up Businesses. It also announced multilateral instrument, MI 45-108 Crowdfunding, that will allow somewhat larger crowdfunding amounts to be raised across Canada. The crowdfunding initiative is out for a 30-day comment period.

July 22 CMRA New timelines for CMRA

British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and the federal finance minister are aiming to get the required federal and provincial legislation passed by June 30, 2018, for implementing the Capital Markets Regulatory Authority.

July 22 OSFI Banks face shadow banking, fintech risks

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions should be paying more attention to possible risks in the emerging fintech sector and among shadow banks, says a report on a consultation with top bank executives.

July 21 OSC Ontario to review compensation practices

Sales incentives and compensation practices are coming under greater scrutiny in the year ahead, according to a report from the Ontario Securities Commission. Upcoming compliance reviews "will focus on high-risk firms, conflicts of interest relating to sales incentives and compensation practices, and compliance with new regulatory requirements," the report says.

July 19 ESMA EU fund passports to non-EU countries

There are no major obstacles to granting access to the European Union's passport system for alternative fund managers in Canada, and several other countries, the European Securities and Markets Authority said.

July 18 FCA Disclosure has little effect on consumers

Consumers pay relatively little attention to enhanced disclosure, even when it prompts them to take action that would produce "non-trivial" financial gains, says new research from the United Kingdom.

July 14 OSC Ontario whistleblower program launches

The Ontario Securities Commission launched the Office of the Whistleblower, with a dedicated website (www.officeofthewhistleblower.ca), and the publication of the regulator's final policy implementing the new program.

July 13 NZ Extended new regulation of advisors

Policymakers in New Zealand have proposed measures designed to ensure advisors put clients' interests first, and to facilitate innovations such as robo-advice. The proposals follow a report from the country's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

July 7 CSA New three-year business plan maintains investor protection focus

The Canadian Securities Administrators released its business plan for the period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019. It noted that many of its upcoming initiatives are related to activities that it pursued in the previous three-year period, from April 2013 to June 2016.

July 7 OSFI Increased scrutiny of mortgage lenders

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions sent a letter to all federally regulated financial institutions telling them it's stepping up scrutiny of mortgage lending amid concerns about rising home prices and the consequences for lenders if the economy weakens.

July 6 CSA Highlights of business plan achievements

The Canadian Securities Administrators released a report on the work achieved under its three-year business plan for the period of April 1, 2013 through June 30, 2016. Areas noted include: retail investor protection; capital raising by small and medium sized enterprises and exempt market initiatives; shareholder democracy and protection; market regulation; enforcement effectiveness; and information technology.

June 29 IOSCO New guidance on cyber resilience

The International Organization of Securities Commissions and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) released guidance on cyber resilience for financial market infrastructures (FMIs), which they say represents the first-ever edition of internationally agreed guidance for the financial sector.

June 28 IOSCO Canada's implementation of global principles gets nod

Canadian policymakers have largely implemented the global principles designed to ensure the stability of financial market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, clearing firms and trade repositories. That is one of the findings of a report from the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

June 27 OSFI Recovering the costs of overseeing PRPPs

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is proposing regulatory amendments to pension rules that will enable the federal regulator to fund the oversight of pooled registered pension plans.

June 20 IIROC/

ICBC MOU signed to fill gaps in consumer protection

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Insurance Council of British Columbia to bolster enforcement, and reduce gaps in consumer protection.

June 20 CSA List of protected, unprotected markets published

The Canadian Securities Administrators published a staff notice detailing the markets that will no longer be considered protected under the revised order protection rule (OPR). The OPR aims to prevent "trade-throughs" by requiring orders to execute against best-priced orders.

June 10 IIAC Response to best interest standard initiative

The Investment Industry Association of Canada laid out its priorities for the year, led by plans to argue against a best interest standard for advisors.

June 9 OSC Ontario prioritizes best interest standard

The Ontario Securities Commission signaled that it is prepared to go it alone to address the question of a new best interest standard.

June 7 IOSCO Non-GAAP accounting measures and investors

The International Organization of Securities Commissions released new guidance to help issuers provide disclosure to investors when using financial measures that don't follow generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

June 7 SCC Solicitor-client privilege and tax information

The Supreme Court of Canada found that an exception to solicitor-client privilege in the Income Tax Act, used by tax officials to gather information about taxpayers from their lawyers and, in Quebec, their notaries, is unconstitutional.

May 31 IIROC/

CRM2 Update on most frequently asked questions

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published its updated Frequently Asked Questions document on certain aspects of the Client Relationship Model, Phase 2, slated to take effect on July 15.

May 31 IOSCO More firms using independent audit committees

The responsibility of audit committees to ensure that auditors at public companies are independent continues to grow, according to new research from the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

May 31 IIROC Seniors, new guidance published

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published new guidance on specific compliance and supervisory issues that may arise for firms in their dealings with senior clients.

May 31 CSA Databases to be harmonized and integrated

The Canadian Securities Administrators has an agreement with CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants Inc. (CGI) to renew CSA national systems. CGI will assume responsibility for preparing, running and maintaining a single integrated system to replace SEDAR, SEDI, NRD, the cease-trade order database, and the national registration search and discipline list.

May 26 IIROC Strategic plan for coming year

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published its new, three-year strategic plan on which sets out its regulatory vision through fiscal 2019 (ending March 31, 2019) and a list of its regulatory priorities for the year ahead. The overarching plan is to become more efficient and effective in a variety of ways from supervision to enforcement, while also engaging more directly with investors in the process of to policy development.



May 24 FXWG First phase, global code, currency markets

The first phase of the global code of conduct for the foreign exchange (FX) market and principles for adherence to the new standards were released by the Foreign Exchange Working Group. The code sets out principles for FX market participants in the areas of ethics, trade execution, information sharing, confirmation and settlement. The FXWG aims to have the complete code developed by May 2017.



May 24 CFTC Final cross-border margin rule issued

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission adopted a rule implementing a cross-border approach to the CFTC's margin requirements for uncleared swaps. The final rule would allow swaps dealers to comply with comparable margin requirements in a foreign jurisdiction as an alternative to complying with the CFTC's margin rule for uncleared swaps, provided that the CFTC determines that the foreign requirements are comparable.



May 19 MFDA Cybersecurity guidance

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada published a new bulletin to help mutual fund dealers address their cybersecurity.

May 16 FINRA Crowdfunding rules take effect

Small companies in the United States can now raise funds from ordinary retail investors through online portals, as new equity crowdfunding rules take effect.

May 12 IOSCO Bolstering co-operative enforcement

Global securities regulators are seeking to bolster their co-operative enforcement arrangements to allow the sharing of phone records and Internet service provider (ISP) information, among other things.

May 11 Fund Facts/

POS Navigating delivery of Fund Facts

As of May 30, the two-page, double-sided Fund Facts document will have to be delivered to clients before they purchase a mutual fund. The question in many advisors' minds is likely to be: how is delivery accomplished? And what are the exceptions?

May 10 IIROC Deadline for unwinding personal financial dealings with clients

When securities regulators finalize proposed rule changes on reps' personal financial dealings with clients, firms will have 180 days to unwind any existing arrangements that are offside under the new rules.

May 10 MFDA/

FSCO Extending mutual fund regulation to other products

After more than a decade of wrestling with how to structure and phase in Fund Facts and the new point of sale regime for mutual funds, regulators are determined to extend these consumer protection principles to other types of investments.

May 6 FINRA Inducing emotion increases vulnerability to fraud

Inducing emotions in older adults increases their vulnerability to phony sales pitches, suggests research by psychologists at Stanford University. With funding from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and the AARP Fraud Watch Network, the researchers used laboratory experiments to examine whether inducing excitement and anger impacts susceptibility to fraud.

May 5 BoC Update on financial market infrastructure oversight

Canada's payment, clearing and settlements systems are enhancing risk management, but there's still work to be done, according to a report from the Bank of Canada.

May 4 FPSC/

ICBC Sharing enforcement information

The Financial Planning Standards Council and the Insurance Council of British Columbia have signed a memorandum of understanding to share information about their enforcement efforts.

Apr. 27 MFDA Sale of ETFs permitted, with conditions

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will not stand in the way of financial advisors and member dealer firms who want to sell exchange-traded funds, so long as they meet the necessary requirements.

Apr. 25 MFDA Reciprocal disciplinary standards

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will be placing a heavier emphasis on reciprocal disciplinary standards for dual-licensed advisors who sell mutual fund and insurance.

Apr. 25 IIROC Mediation program announced

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is launching a mediation program for members facing disciplinary action, the self-regulatory organization announced on Monday. IIROC's enforcement department will be introducing the program effective immediately.

Apr. 21 CSA Corporate bond market transparency

The Canadian Securities Administrators published a staff notice confirming that it's proceeding with plans to have the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada serve as information processor for bond trading information.

Apr. 21 CFTC Cross border derivatives agreement

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced it has signed counterparts to a 2014 memorandum of understanding with regulators from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan, to enhance co-operation and improve the exchange of information between the jurisdictions.

Apr. 20 MFDA Reps move closer to selling ETFs

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will issue proficiency standards sometime this year to allow mutual fund advisors to sell exchange-traded funds.

Apr. 20 OSC/

IAP Investor panel calls for best interest test

The Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel reiterated its call on Wednesday for regulators to move beyond consultation to action on a variety of investor protection issues, including the adoption of a best interests standard for advisors.

Apr. 18 Privacy Sweep of health monitoring devices

Canada's privacy commissioner, in co-ordination with the Global Privacy Enforcement Network, in early April conducted a sweep of health devices that track a user's physical activities and responses. Among other issues, the OPC identified an individual's insurability as a primary concern. A Toronto law firm has a comment on the issue.

Apr. 19 FINRA Pension stream products

The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is warning brokerage firms about investor protection issues that arise in transactions that involve pensioners selling their income streams to investors in exchange for an upfront lump sum payment.

Apr. 18 FCA Crackdown on inducements

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority is cracking down on industry junkets and other sorts of conflict-creating inducements that can impact retail investment advice.

Apr. 14 CSA CRM2 guidance

The Canadian Securities Administrators published new guidance with three months to go until the remaining requirements under the second phase of the client relationship model (CRM2) take effect. The final set of rules include major initiatives, such as new reporting on fund fees, costs and performance.

Apr. 13 OSFI International capital standards for P&C

New global capital standards likely won't have much immediate impact on Canada's property & casualty insurers, says Mark Zelmer, deputy superintendent at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. New global capital rules for the insurance business are similar to the framework in place for large, global banks.

Apr. 7 OBSI/JRC Joint regulators committee monitoring firm refusals

Securities regulators that oversee the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments are monitoring firms' refusals to follow compensation recommendations from OBSI but aren't promising to take action.

Apr. 6. IIROC More oversight of compensation-driven conflicts sought

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada issued a notice to dealers saying it believes regulatory action is needed to raise conduct standards for investment firms and protect clients. IIROC is stepping up compliance attention on compensation-driven conflicts, including commission grids.

Apr. 6 US DOL Final version of fiduciary rule issued

The U.S. Department of Labor issued the final version of its proposed fiduciary duty rule on retirement advice, due to take effect in 2017.

Apr. 1 FSB Systemic risk and asset management

The Financial Stability Board will propose recommendations by mid-year to deal with the systemic risks posed by asset management activities. It also intends to launch a public consultation in mid-2016 on policy recommendations to address structural vulnerabilities from asset management activities.

Mar. 31 CSA Aligning interests of advisors and clients

The Canadian Securities Administrators will propose reforms in April that may fundamentally alter the retail investment business by seeking to improve outcomes for retail investors, and better aligning the interests of the investment industry with its clients. The proposals will be out for a 120-day comment period.

Mar. 30 IIROC/

FSCO Regulators to share discipline information

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization and the Financial Services Commission of Ontario signed a memorandum of understanding that facilitates information sharing between the regulators. It will also see disciplinary decisions by one regulator trigger a review of a disciplined rep's activities by the other regulator.

Mar. 30 CCIR New disclosure for seg funds

Insurance regulators are considering new disclosure requirements for segregated funds to avoid any potential regulatory arbitrage between seg funds and mutual funds, according to the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators.

Mar. 30 ASIC Industry culture a concern in Australia

The provision of poor advice to retail investors, and compliance with reforms that banned conflicted compensation structures and imposed higher conduct standards, remain key concerns for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Mar. 29 CCMR Alberta won't back national securities regulator

Alberta's NDP government said it will not sign on to a national securities regulator because the province's economy is "unique."

Mar. 28 MFDA Issues with audits

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada found issues with the work of external auditors that are overseeing dealers' books, the SRO said. An MFDA bulletin sets out the deficiencies uncovered in the SRO's review of the working papers of auditors that examine the books of fund dealers.

Mar. 23 CSA Investor caution issued re online binary options trading

The Canadian Securities Administrators reinforced its cautionary message to investors who use their credit cards to access binary options trading platforms online.

Mar. 23 TSXV TSX Venture exchange adjusts revitalization

Improving filing procedures and addressing concerns around short-selling rules are among the changes necessary to revitalize the TSX Venture Exchange, according to feedback the exchange has received from stakeholders.

Mar. 16 AMF Insider trading top priority

Detecting and deterring illegal insider trading has become a top priority for the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the Quebec securities regulator said Wednesday, as it outlined its recent enforcement performance.

Mar. 15 FINRA Guidance on robo-advisors

The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority issued a new report that offers guidance and spells out best practices for firms using digital investment advice tools, such as robo-advisors.

Mar. 14 FCA U.K. report on financial advice after commission ban

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority published a final report from the Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR) that reassessed the market for financial advice in the U.K. following the ban on embedded commissions.

Mar. 11 IIROC Some firms exempt from reporting off-book positions

Several dozen firms have received exemptions from the requirement to include off-book positions in their annual performance reporting to clients, according to an Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada notice published on Friday.

Mar. 7 OPC Privacy impact assessments

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada published a new list of guidelines for avoiding complaints to the OPC.

Mar. 3 CSA/

IIROC Enforcement issues at IIROC flagged

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada must make changes to its enforcement processes, according to the latest oversight review by the Canadian Securities Administrators. The CSA also reports that IIROC may be facing a new class action lawsuit in connection with the loss of a laptop computer containing clients' personal information in 2013.

Mar. 2 IOSCO Mistreatment of retail clients flagged

The International Organization of Securities Commissions flagged misconduct in the retail investment business as one of the key threats to global financial markets in the year ahead in its latest market risk outlook.

Mar. 1 Finance

Canada Audit calls for more focus on emerging risks

An internal audit of the federal Department of Finance Canada's policy arm calls on the branch to focus more on emerging risks and opportunities for financial sector innovation.

Feb. 25 MFDA/

IFIC Help with point of sale, coming May 30

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) and the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) have jointly published an insert that mutual fund dealers can use explain to investors the move to pre-sale disclosure.

Feb. 22 BCSC Investor caution issued

The British Columbia Securities Commission highlighted the findings of a study it commissioned last year showing many clients don't do their own due diligence when it comes to investing, nor do they read their account statements, relying instead on their advisors.

Feb. 19 OSC Mortgage brokers, registration requirements for trading

The Ontario Securities Commission called on participants in the mortgage market to ensure they are registered if they intend to trade mortgage securities.

Feb. 18 IIROC Suitability, robo-advisors top priorities

Suitability, social media and robo-advisors all feature prominently in the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada's compliance plans for the year ahead.

Feb. 18 OSC Insider trading

Corporate insiders and issuers need to do a much better job of reporting insider-trading activity and must improve their policies to prevent improper insider trading, according to a new review from the Ontario Securities Commission.

Feb. 16 SEC Education on crowdfunding

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy issued a bulletin to educate investors about the arrival of securities-based crowdfunding on May 16.

Feb. 11 IIROC Proposal for introducing brokers dropped

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is not going ahead with a proposal that would have adopted lower minimum capital requirements for Type 1 and Type 2 introducing brokers because of lack of support for the idea among the investment industry.

Feb. 9 CSA Cummings report conclusions expanded

The Canadian Securities Administrators published responses to questions received by the authors of the Cummings report on mutual fund fees.

Feb. 5 Finance

Canada Financial information to be shared

The Canadian government announced it has signed a pledge with Switzerland that will see the two countries automatically share financial account information by 2018.

Feb. 4. Basel Ctte. Anti-money laundering guidelines expanding

European regulators issued a final revised version of the General guide to account opening in a bid to step up the industry's anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing defences.

Jan. 29 BoC Higher target for daily settlement balances

The Bank of Canada raised its target for daily settlement balances to relieve signs of stress in the overnight money market. The BoC is increasing the target for the minimum daily level of settlement balances to $500 million from its current level of $150 million.

Jan. 28 CSA/OSC Updates on exempt market issued

The Canadian Securities Administrators and the Ontario Securities Commission published separate notices to make it easier for investors and the industry to absorb the latest developments in the exempt market.

Jan. 22 CSA Harmonization of derivatives reporting

Securities regulators in Alberta, B.C., N.B., Newfoundland and Labrador, N.W.T., N.S., Nunavut, P.E.I., Saskatchewan and Yukon will implement new rules on derivatives reporting.

Jan.14 MFDA Review of sales incentives

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will be carrying out a review in 2016 along with other securities regulators that will look at sales incentives and situations in which incentives could spark conflicts of interest for dealers and their representatives.

Jan. 13 MFDA Regulation of financial planner title

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will move ahead with plans to regulate mutual fund dealer representatives' use of the "financial planner" title.