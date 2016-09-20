From the Regulators

Regulatory deadlines and updates for financial professionals. New this week: Funds of funds; prospectus exemption; conflicts of interest; and more

Updated Sept 20.

Investment Executive editors have prepared this listing of upcoming regulatory deadlines of interest to financial advisors, with links to further information. Deadlines are listed by date and grouped by month, based on the calendar year.

A changing selection of ongoing initiatives that may be of interest to advisors appears at the bottom of the calendar list, under the heading Bring Forward.

The calendar will be updated weekly each Monday, with additions made in the current week flagged with the notation, New or Updated. Recent, past deadlines are retained for one month.

New entries can be found in September and Bring Forward.

We welcome submissions to the calendar. Please email us at: pchisholm@investmentexecutive.com.












 

 

 

 

DEADLINES

August

5 Fed

Fed proposes new rule to curb systemic risk
The U.S. Federal Reserve Board proposed a new rule to curb systemic risk by improving the stability and resolvability of large, complex financial firms. Comments close on the proposal.
26 CSA

Best interest standard proposed
The Canadian Securities Administrators proposed a best interest standard, along with a series of  targeted reforms to address concerns regarding the investment industry's treatment of retail clients. Comments close.
     

 

September

September FCA Tougher whistleblower rules in U.K.
Financial firms in the U.K. will have to install "whistleblower champions" to encourage internal reporting of possible misconduct, under new rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). New rules in effect.
September IOSCO

Margin requirements for derivatives delayed
Global policymakers delayed implementation of margin requirements for non-cleared over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives until the fall of 2016.
2 IIROC

Consolidated enforcement rules in force
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada  announced that its new set of consolidated enforcement rules for investment dealers come into effect on Sept. 1. Thus, disciplinary proceedings that begin on or after Sept. 1 will be governed by the procedures set out in the new rules.
2 ESMA

Consultation on distributed ledger technology
The European Securities and Markets Authority issued a paper for public consultation on distributed ledger technology (DLT). DLT underpins the functioning of virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, using a record keeping network, rather than a centralized entity, to track and validate transactions. Comments close.
6 CSA

Comments sought on proposed derivatives framework
Canada's securities regulators are seeking feedback on a proposed framework for the calculation and exchange of margin and collateral relating to non-centrally cleared derivatives. The consultation paper can be found on CSA members' websites. The comment period is open until Sept. 6.
13 IIROC Nine more months to unwind control arrangements
Investment dealers have another nine months to unwind arrangements that put advisors in full control of the financial affairs of clients, either by serving as trustees, executors, or having powers of attorney (POAs). The original deadline was Dec. 13.
21
 		 FSB

Policy proposals to deal with stability risks
The Financial Stability Board published a set of proposed policy recommendations dealing with four basic financial stability risks that may originate in the asset management sector, including: funds use of leverage; securities lending; liquidity risks; and the operational risks associated with transferring investment mandates in stressed conditions. Comments close.
28 OSC

Proposals for distributions outside Canada
The Ontario Securities Commission is looking for feedback on its proposals to streamline capital raising activity outside of Canada. It has published a proposed rule and companion policy for a 90-day comment period, which closes on Sept. 28.
28
 		 MFDA Proficiency standards to sell ETFs out for comment
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada published proposals for public comment that would establish new, minimum proficiency standards for representatives who sell exchange-traded funds. Comments close.
30 IOSCO

Report on corporate bond liquidity, data reporting, disclosure
Concerns about corporate bond market liquidity may be overblown according to a new International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) report. The report also deals with data reporting and public disclosure requirements. Comments close.
30 CSA

Best-interest comment period extended
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has extended the comment period for its consultation paper on the introduction of a best-interest standard as well as other reforms until Sept. 30, representing an additional five weeks from the previous deadline of Aug. 26.
30 OSC

Exemption extension for MaRS VX
The not-for-profit investing facilitator has been granted an extension on regulatory relief from certain KYC and suitability requirements, which were to expire on Dec. 17. Extension expires.
     

October

Oct. 5 CSA

Proposed changes to custody requirements
The Canadian Securities Administrators published proposals to enhance custody requirements and clarify activities that may be conducted by exempt market dealers. Comments on the proposals close Oct. 5.
14
New		 ASC

Comment sought on women on boards requirements
Securities regulators in Alberta are proposing to follow the lead of other Canadian Securities Administrators in setting disclosure requirements for issuers regarding the representation of women on corporate boards and in senior management. Comments close.
17 IOSCO

Comment sought on investment fund terminations
The International Organization of Securities Commissions on published a consultation report on Good Practices for the Termination of Investment Funds, which proposes a set of good practices on the voluntary termination process for investment funds. Comments due.
18
New		 OSFI

Changes to bank capital rules
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions released for public consultation revisions to its Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline (CAR). The draft guideline includes planned revisions to the treatment of insured residential mortgages among other changes to mortgage risk rules. Comments close.
18

IOSCO/
CPMI

Proposed guidance to enhance oversight of CCPs
The International Organization of Securities Commissions and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures published a report on measures to enhance the resilience of central counterparties, following the financial crisis. Comments due.
26 IIROC

Move to T+ 2 proposed
IIROC proposed amendments to both its dealer rules and its trading rules to facilitate the move to reduce the settlement cycle to the same timeline as the U.S. market, to the current trade date plus two business days (T+2) from the current T+3. Comments due.
     

November

2 OSC

Annual conference
The Ontario Securities Commission announced that Dialogue 2016, the OSC's annual conference, will focus on tech-driven disruption in the financial sector and what this may mean for the industry, investors and regulators. Conference date.
16 CSA

Comment sought on move to T+2 settlement
As the Canadian securities industry prepares for the move to a shorter settlement cycle in the fall of 2017, securities regulators are contemplating rule changes to facilitate the transition. Comments due.
     

 

Further Ahead

Dec. 15,
2016

 ESA

Harmonization of retail disclosure rules
Retail investors will receive readily comparable information on financial products, regardless of whether they are dealing with the securities, banking, or insurance sector, under new proposals unveiled by European regulators. New rules in effect, pending approval.
Early 2017
 		 Bank of England

Settlement system to open to non-banks
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, announced that the U.K. central bank will expand direct access to its settlement system to non-bank payment providers. New regime to be in force.
Jan. 1
2017

 		 IIROC

Membership disclosure obligations to increase
Starting next year, investment dealers will have to provide clients with more prominent disclosure of their membership in the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, IIROC announced.
Final rules step up firms' disclosure obligations, including requirements for firms to display the IIROC logo at their offices, to provide clients with brochures from the self-regulatory organization (SRO), and links to the IIROC website and the advisor check services. Rules in force.
Jan. 16
2017		 OSC

OTC derivatives trade reporting
The Ontario Securities Commission published a set of final amendments to its rule that requires derivatives trades to be reported to trade repositories. The amendments will push back the public dissemination of derivatives data to Jan. 16, 2017.
Mar. 1,
2017		 BoC

Foreign exchange rate data
The Bank of Canada is planning changes to the foreign exchange rate data that it publishes. Changes take effect.
June 2017 OSFI

New guidance on operational risk released
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions released the final version of its new, consolidated guidance outlining its expectations for federally regulated financial services institutions, such as banks and life insurers, in managing their various forms of operational risk, giving banks a year to comply with the new requirements.
Sept. 5, 2017 CSA Transition to T+2 settlement cycle
The securities industry should be preparing for the transition to shorter settlement cycles in the fall of 2017, the Canadian Securities Administrators says in a staff notice. The CSA sent a letter to Canadian firms regarding the planned move to T + 2 (trade date plus two days) settlement. The letter aims to alert firms to the plan to adopt T+2 settlement on Sept. 5, 2017, on the same timeline at the U.S. capital markets.
 
Dec. 15,
2017		 FASB

Accounting standards revised
The U.S.-based Financial Accounting Standards Board issued an accounting standards update to provide investors with more useful information. New standards in force.
Jan. 1,
2018		 IASB

Higher loan loss provisions coming for banks
International Accounting Standards Board issues new loan loss provisions for banks using "expected-loss" approach. Changes come into force.
     

 

Tax

June 10 Tax Ombudsman

Systemic issues at CRA
The federal agency that examines service issues at the Canada Revenue Agency published a series of reports detailing the problems it has explored to date.
June 8 TCC

New Housing Rebate conditions not met
Clients who claim the New Housing Rebate must demonstrate that they intend to occupy the property purchased as a primary place of residence, or risk losing the rebate, which can be as much as $24,000, according to a recent decision from the Tax Court of Canada.
May 10 CRA

Deductibility of professional fees
The Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to deduct professional fees that are incurred to defend a disputed assessment. The Canada Revenue Agency recently confirmed that this extends to defending the taxpayer's position in the context of voluntary disclosure. Thorsteinssons LLP has a note on the issue.
May 9 Tax Court

Tax-free RRSP withdrawals
A taxpayer must include $117,00 in income that she withdrew from her RRSP to invest in an offshore scheme promoted as tax free, the Tax Court has held. The judgment notes the difficulty of assessing such schemes and the importance of consulting with financial professionals beforehand.
Mar. 22 CRA

Tax professionals and tax evasion
The 2016 federal budget included $444.4 million to pursue tax evaders and investigate aggressive tax planning by hiring additional auditors, among other measures. The initiative could have implications for tax preparers.
Feb. 26 TCC

Capital gains exemption, small business
Loss of the capital gain exemption related to the disposition of qualified small business corporation shares: beware of the options for acquiring shares. Comment from Lavery Lawyers.
Jan. 21 CRA

Rewards for tips on offshore tax evaders
The Canada Revenue Agency is looking for tips on potential offshore tax evaders and promoting its Offshore Tax Informant Program, which pays for tips about Canadian taxpayers who are not declaring offshore assets.
     

 

Bring Forward

A changing selection of ongoing initiatives which may be of interest to advisors.

Sept. 16 CPMI

Bank payments and cyber security
The Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, the global standard setter for payment, clearing and settlement services, has established a task force to look into the security of wholesale payments that involve banks, financial market infrastructures and other financial institutions.
Sept. 16 MFDA

Helping clients choose an advisor
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada published a brochure to help investors understand key elements of the financial advisory process, including financial advisor service levels, compensation structures and the responsibilities of both the client and the advisor
Sept. 15 FCA

Update on aging population
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday outlined several key areas of focus in its strategy to deal with the United Kingdom's aging population, and the need for the financial industry to meet the needs of an older client base.
Sept. 14 NASAA

Enforcement results changing
The North American Securities Administrators Association reported that, for the first time since it has collected enforcement data, more registered members of the securities industry than nonregistered members were named in enforcement actions.
Sept. 13 IIROC

Conflict of interest rules
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is pledging to ensure that its rules require full-service advisors to adhere to a best interests standard.
Sept. 12 NASAA

Protecting seniors
The North American Securities Administrators Association published guidance to help firms develop procedures to identify and address diminished capacity in seniors and other clients, and suspected cases of financial exploitation.
Sept. 8 NASAA

Expansion of Senior$afe
The North American Securities Administrators Association is stepping up its training for financial industry employees designed to help guard against the exploitation of senior clients.
Sept. 8 CSA

FAQ on prospectus exemption
Securities regulators issued a notice to answer some of the frequently asked questions on the investment dealer prospectus adopted by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick in January.
Sept. 8 CFTC

Cybersecurity and commodities trading
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved two final new rules to guard against cyber attacks by establishing systems testing requirements, and took a step toward improved cross-border harmonization with Japan.
Sept. 8 FCA

Review of crowdfunding rules in the U.K.
The comment period wraps up today for a U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (consultation paper that follows up on rules for crowdfunding adopted in the United Kingdom in 2014.
Sept. 6 OSC

Disclosure issues with funds of funds
The Investment funds and structured products branch of the Ontario Securities Commission uncovered disclosure issues at investment funds that repackage other funds.
Sept. 1 CSA

Perceived decline in fixed income liquidity
The Canadian Securities Administrators clarified the international dealer exemption in response to reports of a perceived decline in liquidity in the Canadian fixed income market. The guidance (Staff Notice 31-346) addresses concerns raised by Canadian institutional investors over reduced access to international dealers that trade foreign-currency-denominated fixed income securities issued by Canadian issuers.
Aug. 26 FSB

More needed on OTC reforms
Reform of the over-the-counter derivatives markets in the wake of the global financial crisis remains a work in progress, according to a new report from the Financial Stability Board. The report finds that some jurisdictions are making progress, but more work is required in some areas, such as margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives, and regulators' access to trade data.
Aug. 26 OSC

Relief from Fund Facts delivery
The Ontario Securities Commission granted relief from the Fund Facts delivery requirements to Mackenzie Financial Corp. and Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. under a program that switches investors from a regular retail fund series to high net-worth series that's identical, apart from the fact that it carries lower fees, once the investors reach certain eligibility thresholds.
Aug. 25 IOSCO

Good practices re investment fund fees
A report published on Thursday by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) aims to identify examples of good practice in the fees and expenses of collective investment schemes (CIS), such as mutual funds and hedge funds.
Aug. 23 IIROC

Fees to rise this year
Investment dealers will see their regulatory costs and fees creep higher this year, according to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. IIROC published its latest annual report, which included its financial forecasts.
Aug. 22 CSA

Impact of point of sale, CRM2
The Canadian Securities Administrators launched a new multi-year research project to measure the impact of phase 2 of the client relationship model (CRM2) and the point of sale (POS) amendments, which were fully implemented this year. The project isn't slated to be completed until 2021, based on data collected from 2016 to 2019.
Aug. 17 OSFI

Deadline extended for Basel III disclosure of capital adequacy
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions pushed back the implementation of new disclosure requirements under the Basel III capital adequacy regime for the domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) from the end of fiscal 2017 until the end of fiscal 2018 (which is Oct. 31 for the big six banks).
Aug. 12 BCBS

New guidance on public disclosure of capital adequacy
Global banking regulators published new guidance on Friday on the details of the public disclosure that banks must make under the capital adequacy regime, known as Basel III.
Aug. 8 ASIC

Australia begins enforcing new reforms
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission reports it has taken action against firms and advisors that have failed to comply with reforms to improve the quality of advice, including acting in the best interests of clients, which were introduced in 2013. The ASIC report says 24 actions were taken in the first six months of 2016.
July 26 ASC

Capital raising rules eased in Alberta
The Alberta Securities Commission adopted ASC Rule 45-517 Prospectus Exemption for Start-up Businesses. It also announced  multilateral instrument, MI 45-108 Crowdfunding, that will allow somewhat larger crowdfunding amounts to be raised across Canada. The crowdfunding initiative is out for a 30-day comment period.
July 22 CMRA

New timelines for CMRA
British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and the federal finance minister are aiming to get the required federal and provincial legislation passed by June 30, 2018, for implementing the Capital Markets Regulatory Authority.
July 22 OSFI

Banks face shadow banking, fintech risks
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions should be paying more attention to possible risks in the emerging fintech sector and among shadow banks, says a report on a consultation with top bank executives.
July 21 OSC

Ontario to review compensation practices
Sales incentives and compensation practices are coming under greater scrutiny in the year ahead, according to a report from the Ontario Securities Commission. Upcoming compliance reviews "will focus on high-risk firms, conflicts of interest relating to sales incentives and compensation practices, and compliance with new regulatory requirements," the report says.
July 19 ESMA

EU fund passports to non-EU countries
There are no major obstacles to granting access to the European Union's passport system for alternative fund managers in Canada, and several other countries, the European Securities and Markets Authority said.
July 18 FCA

Disclosure has little effect on consumers
Consumers pay relatively little attention to enhanced disclosure, even when it prompts them to take action that would produce "non-trivial" financial gains, says new research from the United Kingdom.
July 14 OSC

Ontario whistleblower program launches
The Ontario Securities Commission launched the Office of the Whistleblower, with a dedicated website (www.officeofthewhistleblower.ca), and the publication of the regulator's final policy implementing the new program.
July 13 NZ

Extended new regulation of advisors
Policymakers in New Zealand have proposed measures designed to ensure advisors put clients' interests first, and to facilitate innovations such as robo-advice. The proposals follow a report from the country's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
July 7 CSA

New three-year business plan maintains investor protection focus
The Canadian Securities Administrators released its business plan for the period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019. It noted that many of its upcoming initiatives are related to activities that it pursued in the previous three-year period, from April 2013 to June 2016.
July 7 OSFI

Increased scrutiny of mortgage lenders
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions sent a letter to all federally regulated financial institutions telling them it's stepping up scrutiny of mortgage lending amid concerns about rising home prices and the consequences for lenders if the economy weakens.
July 6 CSA

Highlights of business plan achievements
The Canadian Securities Administrators released a report on the work achieved under its three-year business plan for the period of April 1, 2013 through June 30, 2016. Areas noted include: retail investor protection; capital raising by small and medium sized enterprises and exempt market initiatives; shareholder democracy and protection; market regulation; enforcement effectiveness; and information technology.
June 29 IOSCO

New guidance on cyber resilience
The International Organization of Securities Commissions and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) released guidance on cyber resilience for financial market infrastructures (FMIs), which they say represents the first-ever edition of internationally agreed guidance for the financial sector.
June 28 IOSCO

Canada's implementation of global principles gets nod
Canadian policymakers have largely implemented the global principles designed to ensure the stability of financial market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, clearing firms and trade repositories. That is one of the findings of a report from the International Organization of Securities Commissions.
June 27 OSFI

Recovering the costs of overseeing PRPPs
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is proposing regulatory amendments to pension rules that will enable the federal regulator to fund the oversight of pooled registered pension plans.
June 20 IIROC/
ICBC

MOU signed to fill gaps in consumer protection
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Insurance Council of British Columbia to bolster enforcement, and reduce gaps in consumer protection.
June 20 CSA

List of protected, unprotected markets published
The Canadian Securities Administrators published a staff notice  detailing the markets that will no longer be considered protected under the revised order protection rule (OPR). The OPR aims to prevent "trade-throughs" by requiring orders to execute against best-priced orders.
June 10 IIAC

Response to best interest standard initiative
The Investment Industry Association of Canada laid out its priorities for the year, led by plans to argue against a best interest standard for advisors.
June 9 OSC

Ontario prioritizes best interest standard
The Ontario Securities Commission signaled that it is prepared to go it alone to address the question of a new best interest standard.
June 7 IOSCO

Non-GAAP accounting measures and investors
The International Organization of Securities Commissions released new guidance to help issuers provide disclosure to investors when using financial measures that don't follow generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

June 7

 

 SCC

Solicitor-client privilege and tax information
The Supreme Court of Canada found that an exception to solicitor-client privilege in the Income Tax Act, used by tax officials to gather information about taxpayers from their lawyers and, in Quebec, their notaries, is unconstitutional.
May 31

IIROC/
CRM2

Update on most frequently asked questions
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published its updated Frequently Asked Questions document on certain aspects of the Client Relationship Model, Phase 2, slated to take effect on July 15.
May 31 IOSCO

More firms using independent audit committees
The responsibility of audit committees to ensure that auditors at public companies are independent continues to grow, according to new research from the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.
May 31 IIROC

Seniors, new guidance published
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published new guidance on specific compliance and supervisory issues that may arise for firms in their dealings with senior clients.
May 31 CSA

Databases to be harmonized and integrated
The Canadian Securities Administrators has an agreement with CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants Inc. (CGI) to renew CSA national systems. CGI will assume responsibility for preparing, running and maintaining a single integrated system to replace SEDAR, SEDI, NRD, the cease-trade order database, and the national registration search and discipline list.
May 26 IIROC Strategic plan for coming year
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published its new, three-year strategic plan on which sets out its regulatory vision through fiscal 2019 (ending March 31, 2019) and a list of its regulatory priorities for the year ahead. The overarching plan is to become more efficient and effective in a variety of ways from supervision to enforcement, while also engaging more directly with investors in the process of to policy development.
 
May 24 FXWG First phase, global code, currency markets
The first phase of the global code of conduct for the foreign exchange (FX) market and principles for adherence to the new standards were released by the Foreign Exchange Working Group. The code sets out principles for FX market participants in the areas of ethics, trade execution, information sharing, confirmation and settlement. The FXWG aims to have the complete code developed by May 2017.
 
May 24 CFTC Final cross-border margin rule issued
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission adopted a rule implementing a cross-border approach to the CFTC's margin requirements for uncleared swaps. The final rule would allow swaps dealers to comply with comparable margin requirements in a foreign jurisdiction as an alternative to complying with the CFTC's margin rule for uncleared swaps, provided that the CFTC determines that the foreign requirements are comparable.
 
May 19 MFDA

Cybersecurity guidance
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada published a new bulletin to help mutual fund dealers address their cybersecurity.
May 16 FINRA

Crowdfunding rules take effect
Small companies in the United States can now raise funds from ordinary retail investors through online portals, as new equity crowdfunding rules take effect.
May 12 IOSCO

Bolstering co-operative enforcement
Global securities regulators are seeking to bolster their co-operative enforcement arrangements to allow the sharing of phone records and Internet service provider (ISP) information, among other things.
May 11

Fund Facts/
POS

Navigating delivery of Fund Facts
As of May 30, the two-page, double-sided Fund Facts document will have to be delivered to clients before they purchase a mutual fund. The question in many advisors' minds is likely to be: how is delivery accomplished? And what are the exceptions?
May 10 IIROC

Deadline for unwinding personal financial dealings with clients
When securities regulators finalize proposed rule changes on reps' personal financial dealings with clients, firms will have 180 days to unwind any existing arrangements that are offside under the new rules.
May 10 MFDA/
FSCO

Extending mutual fund regulation to other products
After more than a decade of wrestling with how to structure and phase in Fund Facts and the new point of sale regime for mutual funds, regulators are determined to extend these consumer protection principles to other types of investments.
May 6 FINRA

Inducing emotion increases vulnerability to fraud
Inducing emotions in older adults increases their vulnerability to phony sales pitches, suggests research by psychologists at Stanford University. With funding from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and the AARP Fraud Watch Network, the researchers used laboratory experiments to examine whether inducing excitement and anger impacts susceptibility to fraud.
May 5 BoC

Update on financial market infrastructure oversight
Canada's payment, clearing and settlements systems are enhancing risk management, but there's still work to be done, according to a report from the Bank of Canada.
May 4

FPSC/
ICBC

Sharing enforcement information
The Financial Planning Standards Council and the Insurance Council of British Columbia have signed a memorandum of understanding to share information about their enforcement efforts.
Apr. 27 MFDA

Sale of ETFs permitted, with conditions
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will not stand in the way of financial advisors and member dealer firms who want to sell exchange-traded funds, so long as they meet the necessary requirements.
Apr. 25 MFDA

Reciprocal disciplinary standards
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will be placing a heavier emphasis on reciprocal disciplinary standards for dual-licensed advisors who sell mutual fund and insurance.
Apr. 25 IIROC

Mediation program announced
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is launching a mediation program for members facing disciplinary action, the self-regulatory organization announced on Monday. IIROC's enforcement department will be introducing the program effective immediately.
Apr. 21 CSA

Corporate bond market transparency
The Canadian Securities Administrators published a staff notice confirming that it's proceeding with plans to have the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada serve as information processor for bond trading information.
Apr. 21 CFTC

Cross border derivatives agreement
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced it has signed counterparts to a 2014 memorandum of understanding with regulators from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan, to enhance co-operation and improve the exchange of information between the jurisdictions.
Apr. 20 MFDA

Reps move closer to selling ETFs
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will issue proficiency standards sometime this year to allow mutual fund advisors to sell exchange-traded funds.
Apr. 20 OSC/
IAP

Investor panel calls for best interest test
The Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel reiterated its call on Wednesday for regulators to move beyond consultation to action on a variety of investor protection issues, including the adoption of a best interests standard for advisors.
Apr. 18 Privacy

Sweep of health monitoring devices
Canada's privacy commissioner, in co-ordination with the Global Privacy Enforcement Network, in early April conducted a sweep of health devices that track a user's physical activities and responses. Among other issues, the OPC identified an individual's insurability as a primary concern. A Toronto law firm has a comment on the issue.
Apr. 19 FINRA

Pension stream products
The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is warning brokerage firms about investor protection issues that arise in transactions that involve pensioners selling their income streams to investors in exchange for an upfront lump sum payment.
Apr. 18 FCA

Crackdown on inducements
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority is cracking down on industry junkets and other sorts of conflict-creating inducements that can impact retail investment advice.
Apr. 14 CSA

CRM2 guidance
The Canadian Securities Administrators published new guidance with three months to go until the remaining requirements under the second phase of the client relationship model (CRM2) take effect. The final set of rules include major initiatives, such as new reporting on fund fees, costs and performance.
Apr. 13 OSFI

International capital standards for P&C
New global capital standards likely won't have much immediate impact on Canada's property & casualty insurers, says Mark Zelmer, deputy superintendent at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. New global capital rules for the insurance business are similar to the framework in place for large, global banks.
Apr. 7 OBSI/JRC

Joint regulators committee monitoring firm refusals
Securities regulators that oversee the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments are monitoring firms' refusals to follow compensation recommendations from OBSI but aren't promising to take action.
Apr. 6. IIROC

More oversight of compensation-driven conflicts sought
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada issued a notice to dealers saying it believes regulatory action is needed to raise conduct standards for investment firms and protect clients. IIROC is stepping up compliance attention on compensation-driven conflicts, including commission grids. 
Apr. 6 US DOL

Final version of fiduciary rule issued
The U.S. Department of Labor issued the final version of its proposed fiduciary duty rule on retirement advice, due to take effect in 2017.
Apr. 1 FSB

Systemic risk and asset management
The Financial Stability Board will propose recommendations by mid-year to deal with the systemic risks posed by asset management activities. It also intends to launch a public consultation in mid-2016 on policy recommendations to address structural vulnerabilities from asset management activities.
Mar. 31 CSA

Aligning interests of advisors and clients
The Canadian Securities Administrators will propose reforms in April that may fundamentally alter the retail investment business by seeking to improve outcomes for retail investors, and better aligning the interests of the investment industry with its clients. The proposals will be out for a 120-day comment period.
Mar. 30 IIROC/
FSCO

Regulators to share discipline information
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization and the Financial Services Commission of Ontario signed a memorandum of understanding that facilitates information sharing between the regulators. It will also see disciplinary decisions by one regulator trigger a review of a disciplined rep's activities by the other regulator.
Mar. 30 CCIR

New disclosure for seg funds
Insurance regulators are considering new disclosure requirements for segregated funds to avoid any potential regulatory arbitrage between seg funds and mutual funds, according to the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators.
Mar. 30 ASIC

Industry culture a concern in Australia
The provision of poor advice to retail investors, and compliance with reforms that banned conflicted compensation structures and imposed higher conduct standards, remain key concerns for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Mar. 29

 CCMR

Alberta won't back national securities regulator
Alberta's NDP government said it will not sign on to a national securities regulator because the province's economy is "unique."
Mar. 28 MFDA

Issues with audits
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada found issues with the work of external auditors that are overseeing dealers' books, the SRO said. An MFDA bulletin sets out the deficiencies uncovered in the SRO's review of the working papers of auditors that examine the books of fund dealers.
Mar. 23 CSA

Investor caution issued re online binary options trading
The Canadian Securities Administrators reinforced its cautionary message to investors who use their credit cards to access binary options trading platforms online.
Mar. 23 TSXV

TSX Venture exchange adjusts revitalization
Improving filing procedures and addressing concerns around short-selling rules are among the changes necessary to revitalize the TSX Venture Exchange, according to feedback the exchange has received from stakeholders.
Mar. 16 AMF

Insider trading top priority
Detecting and deterring illegal insider trading has become a top priority for the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the Quebec securities regulator said Wednesday, as it outlined its recent enforcement performance.
Mar. 15 FINRA

Guidance on robo-advisors
The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority issued a new report that offers guidance and spells out best practices for firms using digital investment advice tools, such as robo-advisors.
Mar. 14 FCA

U.K. report on financial advice after commission ban
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority published a final report from the Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR) that reassessed the market for financial advice in the U.K. following the ban on embedded commissions.
Mar. 11 IIROC

Some firms exempt from reporting off-book positions
Several dozen firms have received exemptions from the requirement to include off-book positions in their annual performance reporting to clients, according to an Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada notice published on Friday.
Mar. 7 OPC

Privacy impact assessments
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada published a new list of guidelines for avoiding complaints to the OPC.
Mar. 3 CSA/
IIROC

Enforcement issues at IIROC flagged
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada must make changes to its enforcement processes, according to the latest oversight review by the Canadian Securities Administrators. The CSA also reports that IIROC may be facing a new class action lawsuit in connection with the loss of a laptop computer containing clients' personal information in 2013.
Mar. 2 IOSCO

Mistreatment of retail clients flagged
The International Organization of Securities Commissions flagged misconduct in the retail investment business as one of the key threats to global financial markets in the year ahead in its latest market risk outlook.
Mar. 1 Finance
Canada

Audit calls for more focus on emerging risks
An internal audit of the federal Department of Finance Canada's policy arm calls on the branch to focus more on emerging risks and opportunities for financial sector innovation.
Feb. 25 MFDA/
IFIC

Help with point of sale, coming May 30
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) and the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) have jointly published an insert that mutual fund dealers can use explain to investors the move to pre-sale disclosure.
Feb. 22 BCSC

Investor caution issued
The British Columbia Securities Commission highlighted the findings of a study it commissioned last year showing many clients don't do their own due diligence when it comes to investing, nor do they read their account statements, relying instead on their advisors.
Feb. 19 OSC

Mortgage brokers, registration requirements for trading
The Ontario Securities Commission called on participants in the mortgage market to ensure they are registered if they intend to trade mortgage securities.
Feb. 18 IIROC

Suitability, robo-advisors top priorities
Suitability, social media and robo-advisors all feature prominently in the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada's compliance plans for the year ahead.
Feb. 18 OSC

Insider trading
Corporate insiders and issuers need to do a much better job of reporting insider-trading activity and must improve their policies to prevent improper insider trading, according to a new review from the Ontario Securities Commission.
Feb. 16 SEC

Education on crowdfunding
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy issued a bulletin to educate investors about the arrival of securities-based crowdfunding on May 16.
Feb. 11 IIROC

Proposal for introducing brokers dropped
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is not going ahead with a proposal that would have adopted lower minimum capital requirements for Type 1 and Type 2 introducing brokers because of lack of support for the idea among the investment industry.
Feb. 9 CSA

Cummings report conclusions expanded
The Canadian Securities Administrators published responses to questions received by the authors of the Cummings report on mutual fund fees.
Feb. 5 Finance
Canada

Financial information to be shared
The Canadian government announced it has signed a pledge with Switzerland that will see the two countries automatically share financial account information by 2018.
Feb. 4. Basel Ctte.

Anti-money laundering guidelines expanding
European regulators issued a final revised version of the General guide to account opening in a bid to step up the industry's anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing defences.
Jan. 29 BoC

Higher target for daily settlement balances
The Bank of Canada raised its target for daily settlement balances to relieve signs of stress in the overnight money market. The BoC is increasing the target for the minimum daily level of settlement balances to $500 million from its current level of $150 million.
Jan. 28 CSA/OSC

Updates on exempt market issued
The Canadian Securities Administrators and the Ontario Securities Commission published separate notices to make it easier for investors and the industry to absorb the latest developments in the exempt market.
Jan. 22 CSA

Harmonization of derivatives reporting
Securities regulators in Alberta, B.C., N.B., Newfoundland and Labrador, N.W.T., N.S., Nunavut, P.E.I., Saskatchewan and Yukon will implement new rules on derivatives reporting.
Jan.14 MFDA

Review of sales incentives
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will be carrying out a review in 2016 along with other securities regulators that will look at sales incentives and situations in which incentives could spark conflicts of interest for dealers and their representatives.
Jan. 13 MFDA

Regulation of financial planner title
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada will move ahead with plans to regulate mutual fund dealer representatives' use of the "financial planner" title.
Jan. 12 OSFI

Revised bank capital requirements
The forthcoming changes to bank capital requirements to account for their exposure to Canada's frothy housing markets will be based on housing prices, debt levels, and geography, according to a top banking regulator.
     


