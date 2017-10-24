Companies cited in this article

Veteran portfolio manager James Dutkiewicz has been named chief investment officer of the Sentry Investments team, under the umbrella of wealth management giant CI Financial Corp. of Toronto, effective Nov. 1, according to a letter sent by CI to financial advisors.

Dutkiewicz is replacing previous Sentry CIO Gaelen Morphet, who is leaving the firm as part of a series of layoffs on several levels, due to overlap resulting from absorption of Sentry into CI.

At Sentry, Dukiewicz had been serving as chief investment strategist, head of the fixed income team, co-manager of several balanced funds and a leading member of the asset allocation committee.

Sentry will continue as a separately branded portfolio management group within CI, the letter said. The Sentry group includes Dukiewicz, as well as other veteran portfolio managers Aubrey Hearn and Michael Simpson. They will continue to manage important Sentry mandates such as Sentry Canadian Income Fund, Sentry U.S. Monthly Income Fund, Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Fund and Sentry Small/Mid Cap Fund.

In addition, Jon Case has been promoted from co-manager to lead portfolio manager of Sentry Precious Metals Fund, Sentry Precious Metals Class, Sentry Select Primary Metals Corp. and Precious Metals and Mining Trust.

CI also announced several portfolio subadvisor appointments will be made on or about Oct. 31 for a number of small mutual funds and private pools within the Sentry group, allowing investors to benefit from the skills of other CI teams.

These teams include Signature Global Asset Management, Cambridge Global Asset Management and Harbour Advisors, which are divisions of CI Investments, as well as Marret Asset Management Inc. of Toronto, a leading fixed income investment manager.

