Toronto-based Brompton Opportunities Fund Inc. announced on Wednesday that it intends to terminate and wind-up Brompton Energy Opportunities Fund on or about Jan. 31.

"It is in the best interests of shareholders to terminate the fund based on its small size and the resulting higher management expense ratio," Brompton says in a statement.

Brompton will not accept any new purchases of shares of the fund. Series A, Series F, Series 2009 and Series 2010 shares of the fund will be redeemed for cash based on the net asset value per share of each series as at the close of business on the termination date.

