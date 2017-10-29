Companies cited in this article

Ontario Minister of Finance Charles Sousa will deliver the keynote address for the Financial Planning Standards Council' s (FPSC) Celebration of the Profession reception during the 9th annual Financial Planning Week, which runs from Nov. 19 to 25, the FPSC has announced.

Sousa is expected to speak on the government's response to the Final Report of the Ontario Expert Committee to Consider Financial Advisory and Financial Planning Policy Alternatives, the FPSC says in a statement.

Created by the FPSC and the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) in 2009, Financial Planning Week is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance and benefits of financial planning with a qualified professional, encouraging Canadians to take control of their future and achieve their goals through sound financial planning, and ensuring Canadians are armed with the information they need to find the right financial planning professional.

"Recent research commissioned by the FPSC found that Canadians feel they don't have their financial future under control and are overwhelmed with their financial options," says FPSC president and CEO Cary List, in a statement. "During Financial Planning Week, we educate consumers on the benefits of receiving professional advice and encourage them to take control of their finances by enlisting the help of a CFP professional."

The FPSC will be hosting events in both Toronto and Vancouver to promote networking and professional skills development.

More information regarding Financial Planning Week is available at FinancialPlanningWeek.ca.

