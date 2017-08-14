Companies cited in this article

Jennifer Reynolds will resign as president and CEO of Toronto-based Women in Capital Markets (WCM) to succeed Janet Ecker — who is retiring — as CEO of the Toronto Financial Services Alliance (TFSA) effective Oct. 2.

"[Reynolds] has successfully led [WCM] through a major strategic shift over the past four years, expanding it into a national group, doubling membership and sponsorship revenue and leading its digital transformation to expand the organization's impact," says Jane Kinney, the TFSA's chairwoman, in a statement. "Her experience will help us take TFSA into its next stages of development."

Reynolds has extensive experience in investment banking, private equity and risk management from positions she held with Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, OMERS Strategic Investments and Stonecap Securities Inc., all based in Toronto.

Reynolds is also a director on the federal government's Canada Development Investment Corp., which reports to the finance minister on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures of assets held by the crown.

"Since being named WCM's president and CEO in 2013, Jennifer has rapidly expanded WCM's brand and reach to our members, sponsors and the Canadian capital markets," says Mari Jenson, WCM's chairwoman, in a statement. "She has improved the engagement of men in the dialogue on gender diversity, which is critical to our collective success."

As of Sept. 5, current WCM board member Jeannie Collins-Adern will serve as interim president and CEO until a new leader has been appointed. Collins-Adern has more than 30 years of experience in capital markets with previous roles at the Bank of Canada, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Manulife Financial Corp. and the CFA Institute.

Photo copyright: vichie81/123RF



