CI Investments Inc., the manager of DDJ High Yield Fund, announced on Wednesday that the fund was terminated effective Aug. 15.

The units of the fund were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the close of business on Aug. 14.

The fund's final net asset value per unit of $10.450215 will be paid as a distribution to unitholders on or about Aug. 18, following which the units will be cancelled, CI says in a statement.

CI announced in June that it planned to terminate the fund.