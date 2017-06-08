Companies cited in this article

Whitney Rockley, the co-founder and managing partner of Toronto-based McRock Captial, is the incoming chairwoman of the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (CVCA).

Rockley becomes the first female chairperson of the association since its inception in 1974, the CVCA says in its announcement.

The CVCA is the voice of Canada's venture capital and private equity industry. The association works alongside its 240 member firms and provides research, collaboration and ensures sound public policy that encourages a favourable environment for private investment and innovation in Canada.

"Whitney is a deeply passionate about the private capital industry in Canada. She understands the importance of, and is committed to building, a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem that allows entrepreneurs to access the investment capital required to build globally competitive companies," says Peter van der Velden, managing general partner of Lumira Capital and past chairman of the CVCA, in a statement.