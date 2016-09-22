What advisors need to know about the CSA’s “best interest” standard

Interview of Dan Richards, Rebecca Cowdery |

In part one of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights and Rebecca Cowdery, partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, discuss the Canadian Securities Administrators’ consultation paper on a “best interest” standard, including an overview of the targeted reforms.

