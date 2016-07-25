Understanding the CSA’s conflicts of interest proposals In part three of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights a... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

KYC and suitability proposals raise the bar In part two of a six-part series on targeted regulatory reforms, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights,... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

What advisors need to know about the CSA’s “best interest” standard In part one of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights and... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

Build strategic thinking time into your business In the final video of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, C... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

How mistakes can improve client relationships In part six of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client I... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

Use Skype to stay in touch with clients In part five of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client ... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

Making teams excel In part four of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client ... Watch Video

Listen Podcast

Research shows experts are made, not born In part three of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client... Watch Video

Listen Podcast