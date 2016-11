U.K. regulations caused advisor exodus and advice gap

Interview of Bhupinder Anand | November 14, 2016

Bhupinder Anand, managing director, Anand Associates, discusses his perspective on the aftermath of the U.K.’s 2013 Retail Distribution Review, which caused an exodus of investment advisors and reduced access to financial advice for low and middle-income investors. He spoke at the Advocis Regulatory Affairs Symposium in Toronto.