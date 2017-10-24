Canada's main stock index advanced toward an all-time high Tuesday, boosted by broad-based advance across most sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.38 points to 15,905.14, about 17.00 points shy of a record high finish.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average soared 167.80 points to 23,441.76. The S&P 500 index inched up 4.15 points to 2,569.13 and the Nasdaq composite index added 11.60 points to 6,598.43.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of US78.95¢, down 0.14 of a cent.

In commodities, the December crude contract was up US57¢ to US$52.47 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down US2¢ at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract gave back US$2.60 to US$1,278.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny to US$3.20 a pound.