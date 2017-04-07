Major North American stock markets showed little movement Friday as unsure investors avoided trading after an abundance of international news, including a U.S. air strike on Syria.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index dropped by 30.05 points to 15,667.13, with trading volumes about 20 million lower than the average for the 30 trading days prior.

Meanwhile, south of the border, U.S. stock indices wound up pretty much where they started after wavering up and down all day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gave up 6.85 points to 20,656.10, the S&P 500 composite index edged down 1.95 points to 2,355.54 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 1.14 points to 5,877.81.

News that the U.S. launched 59 missiles in an attack on a government-controlled airbase in central Syria Thursday after a chemical attack in the country killed more than 80 civilians, as well as a slowdown in U.S. hiring last month, left investors with little interest in making big moves in the market. The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 98,000 jobs, about half as much as analysts expected.

"It's an exhausting amount of news," said Peggy Bowie, a senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management Ltd. "Definitely it's a risk-off day. It's a very nervous market out here."

While the markets flat lined, gold, often seen as a safe haven during times of market stress, rose.

The June bullion contract advanced US$4.00 to US$1,257.30 an ounce. Overnight, the benchmark gold contract hit a 2017 high of US$1,271.50 — up by US$18.20 from Thursday's close — before giving back most of its gains.

The May crude oil contract climbed US54¢ to US$52.24 per barrel, ending four consecutive days of gains totalling US$2.

Some of crude's recent strength is due to the end of winter and the start of more frequent driving as cold weather comes to a close, Bowie says.

"Seasonality of driving is about to dawn on North America," she says.

While the economic conditions are not all that great these days, Bowie adds, some positive Canadian employment numbers came out Friday morning when Statistics Canada reported that the country added 19,400 net jobs in March.

However, 95% of the new positions were created in the more precarious self-employment category, and unemployment crept up to 6.7% from 6.6%.

That definitely affects the performance of the loonie, said Bowie, which rose by 0.04 of a U.S. cent to US74.57¢ on Friday.

Elsewhere in commodities, May natural gas contracts fell by US7¢ at US$3.26 per mmBTU and May copper contracts lost US1.1¢ to about US$2.65 a pound.