Toronto-based TMX Group Ltd. has joined the Washington, D.C.-based Chamber of Digital Commerce, which advocates for the adoption of digital assets and blockchain-enabled technology.

"As TMX's digital strategy takes shape, this is an excellent opportunity to collaborate and partner with the Chamber and its members to position Canada as a global leader in the adoption of blockchain-based technology and other digital assets," says John Lee, vice president, innovation and enterprise delivery, at TMX Group, in a statement.

Dublin-based consulting firm Accenture PLC and Chicago-based derivatives exchange firm CME Group Inc. have also joined the association.

"The diverse expertise and market leadership that these new members bring to the table is invaluable, and their support will help drive our policy efforts forward in Washington, D.C. and beyond," says Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, in a statement.



