The document you need on file for every client

Interview of Dan Richards, Ellen Bessner | July 18, 2016

In part six of a multi-part series, “Keeping your practice compliant,” Ellen Bessner, partner, Babin Bessner Spry LLP, and Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, discuss why you need a power of attorney document from every client, and give tips on when and how to broach this issue in a positive way.