Weakness in the technology sector weighed on North American stock markets as the loonie shot up after "hawkish" comments about the economy by the second in command at the Bank of Canada.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.41 points to 15,383.80 at the close.

The TSX came under pressure from information technology stocks including BlackBerry (TSX:BB) and CGI Group (TSX:GIB.A).

The tech sector has made strong gains this year, but investors are selling some of the best-performing stocks.

In New York, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index fell 32.45 points to 6,175.47. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 36.30 points at 21,235.67 and S&P 500 index shed 2.38 points to 2,429.39.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.21 of a U.S. cent to an average trading price of US74.54¢, following a speech by the Bank of Canada's Carolyn Wilkins. The senior deputy governor said the central bank is encouraged by a broadening of economic strength, which includes gains across 70% of industries.

Read: Bank of Canada points to stronger economy

The July crude contract was up 25¢ at US$46.08 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down US2¢ at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.50 to US$1,268.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down US3¢ at US$2.62 a pound.