Toronto-based TD Securities Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of Albert Fried & Company (AF&Co), the subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank announced on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to successfully complete this transaction," says Glenn Gibson, SVP and vice chairman, TD Securities U.S., in a statement. "The acquisition of AF&Co's services and capabilities will expand our offering, strengthen our U.S. business and accelerate our growth."

The purchase includes AF&Co's self-clearing, securities lending and a prime brokerage technology platform in its final stages of development.

TD Securities plans to complete the technology platform development with the aim to be fully operational in the prime brokerage business in 2017.

