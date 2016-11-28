There's a distinct gap between Canadians' expectations of their retirement lifestyle and what they will likely be able to afford, and this disparity is especially significant among Canadian seniors who should already be enjoying this phase of their lives, according to new research from Toronto-based HomEquity Bank.

"These data show a deeply troubling gap between perception and reality," says Yvonne Ziomecki, senior vice president of marketing and sales at HomEquity Bank, in a statement. "Canadian seniors are among those with record household debt levels and also surprisingly minimal savings."

The research for the HomEquity Bank report is based on the responses of 1,519 Canadians surveyed during Oct. 5-14 who are 40 years old or older and own their homes.

View the slideshow for more details on how Canadians would like to live in retirement and the potential obstacles they face in reaching those goals:

Troubling gap exists between perception and reality of retirement Slideshow View

Slideshow Housing in retirement More than four in five (82%) Canadians surveyed attach significant importance to living in their own home in retirement. However, this is a feat that few of their parents have accomplished as only 39% of survey participants said their retired parents live in their own homes.

Home equity More than two-thirds (69%) of survey participants believe the value of their home’s equity is important to their retirement and 25% say the sale of their home will play a part in producing income for retirement.

Mortgages More than half (56%) of Canadians surveyed hold a mortgage while the remaining 44% are mortgage-free. Of the 165 Canadians surveyed for the report who are 75 years old or older, 25% still have a mortgage.

Retirement funding and savings More than two-thirds (69%) of survey participants are confident they will have enough funds to retire and 78% say they have savings and investment accounts. However, 40% of those with savings actually have less than $100,000 available.

Retirement funding and savings More than two-thirds (69%) of survey participants are confident they will have enough funds to retire and 78% say they have savings and investment accounts. However, 40% of those with savings actually have less than $100,000 available.



Watch the slideshow on your computer or tablet.

Photo copyright: feverpitched/123RF

