Canadian seniors are among those with record household debt levels and minimal savings, new HomeEquity Bank study finds

By Tessie Sanci |

There's a distinct gap between Canadians' expectations of their retirement lifestyle and what they will likely be able to afford, and this disparity is especially significant among Canadian seniors who should already be enjoying this phase of their lives, according to new research from Toronto-based HomEquity Bank.

"These data show a deeply troubling gap between perception and reality," says Yvonne Ziomecki, senior vice president of marketing and sales at HomEquity Bank, in a statement. "Canadian seniors are among those with record household debt levels and also surprisingly minimal savings."

The research for the HomEquity Bank report is based on the responses of 1,519 Canadians surveyed during Oct. 5-14 who are 40 years old or older and own their homes.

