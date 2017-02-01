With only 17% older Canadians exploring the possibility of incorporating segregated funds into their retirement plans, the lack of knowledge surrounding these products could be a reason for this low level of interest in seg funds and the benefits they offer, according to a recent survey from Toronto-based RBC Insurance Services Inc.

Ipsos conducted the survey on behalf of RBC in November 2016, which tested the knowledge of seg funds among 1,002 Canadians aged 55 years or older and have a household income on $100,000 or more — and 80% of those surveyed failed the quiz.

"Our survey shows that there's a general lack of awareness and understanding around seg funds in Canada," says Jean Salvadore, director of wealth insurance with RBC Insurance, in a statement. "Seg funds offer several benefits that other investment products do not. It's worth understanding how they can contribute towards an overall retirement plan."

View the slideshow for more insight on Canadians' knowledge of seg funds:

Older Canadians woefully unaware of seg funds’ benefits Slideshow View

Slideshow Principle guarantees and investment potential Although 87% of older Canadians say they would like an investment product that includes guarantees on their principal and offers investment growth opportunities, only 60% of total survey participants are aware seg funds include these key features.

Estate planning Close to three-quarters (72%) of Canadians surveyed don’t know of the estate planning features connected to seg funds, which include the ability for assets in a seg fund to be paid directly to the named beneficiary upon death of the investor, without going through the probate process.

The typical client Only 39% of survey participants are aware that the idea a client must be 65 years old to invest in a seg fund is in fact a myth.

Purchasing seg funds Only 16% of Canadians surveyed know that they can only purchase seg funds through a licensed insurance advisor.

Fees The cost of staying invested in a seg fund may be an obstacle for Canadians, with 47% saying they would mind paying the higher fees that cover the insurance protection available through seg funds and 20% unsure of whether they would mind paying more. One-third (33%) of survey participants say the additional protection is worth the additional cost.



Watch the slideshow on your computer or tablet.

Photo copyright: goodluz/123RF