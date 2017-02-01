Products

Although 87% Canadians want an investment that includes guarantees on principles and offers growth opportunities, only 60% are aware seg funds include these features

With only 17% older Canadians exploring the possibility of incorporating segregated funds into their retirement plans, the lack of knowledge surrounding these products could be a reason for this low level of interest in seg funds and the benefits they offer, according to a recent survey from Toronto-based RBC Insurance Services Inc.

Ipsos conducted the survey on behalf of RBC in November 2016, which tested the knowledge of seg funds among 1,002 Canadians aged 55 years or older and have a household income on $100,000 or more — and 80% of those surveyed failed the quiz.

"Our survey shows that there's a general lack of awareness and understanding around seg funds in Canada," says Jean Salvadore, director of wealth insurance with RBC Insurance, in a statement. "Seg funds offer several benefits that other investment products do not. It's worth understanding how they can contribute towards an overall retirement plan."

