Question 1

What does the CMRA stand for?



a) Cooperative Market Restriction Agency

b) Capital Markets Regulatory Authority

c) Cattle Moovers Retirement Association

d) the triumph of hope over experience

e) both b & d

Question 2

The full implementation of phase two of the client relationship model (CRM2) reforms will mean that, in early 2017:



a) some advisors will be having interesting chats with their clients

b) investors will start getting new annual reports showing how much they are paying to invest

c) seg funds may suddenly be more popular than ever

d) all of the above

Question 3

The launch of the Ontario Securities Commission’s whistleblower program, which pays for tips leading to major enforcement action:



a) won’t work in Canada as it has in the U.S. because Bay Street has nothing to hide

b) represents a great new revenue opportunity for industry insiders

c) will encourage aimless whistling

d) is intended to uncover hard-to-detect securities violations

Question 4

What does the term “fintech” refer to?



a) Finance technique

b) Financial technology

c) Finders-keepers, technically

d) Finnish techno music

Question 5

How many robo-advisors currently operate in Canada?



a) 7

b) 50

c) 11

d) Bzzzt. I am a robo-advisor

Question 6

Roughly how many Canadian ETFs are there?



a) 313

b) 455

c) 206

d) Too #$%#% many

Question 7

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says young people need to brace for “job churn.” What is he referring to?



a) The economy is creating more jobs than workers can fill.

b) The need for people to retrain to secure employment.

c) A more transient labour market, with short-term employment.

d) That feeling you get in your stomach when you realize you worked through lunch — again

Question 8

Your compliance department wants to do “contextual analysis” of your tweets. This means compliance wants to:



a) Assess the tone/context of the tweets, to see if there’s room for misinterpretation

b) Cross-check your tweets with other posts to see if your tweets are original

c) Know if you’ve been critiquing Saturday Night Live

d) Ensure your tweets do not exceed 140 characters

Question 9

In the 2016 federal budget, the Liberals introduced a new tax credit. What is its name?



a) Family Fitness Tax Credit

b) Cottage, Cabin, and Vacation Home Renovation Tax Credit

c) Teacher and Early Childhood Educator School Supply Tax Credit

d) Zamboni Drivers’ Toque and Mittens Tax Credit

Question 10

What type of device will policyholders receive when they sign up for the Manulife Vitality life insurance program?



a) An iPad

b) A Pavlok wristband that delivers a painful electric shock when users engage in unhealthy behaviours

c) A Garmin vivofit 3 wearable activity tracker

d) A Slap Chop







Question 11

What does the “exempt test” refer to?



a) The calculation used to determine the taxes owing on exempt-market securities

b) The value of goods Canadians can bring across the border from the U.S. without paying taxes

c) The rules governing how much of the investment earnings associated with the cash value in a life insurance policy are exempt from taxes

d) University students who are not required to write exams

Question 12

What was the top-selling ETF for the year as of Nov. 30, 2016?



a) BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity

b) BMO Aggregate Bond Index

c) Canadian Tire Lawn Fertilizer and Patio Furniture Index

d) iShares Core S&P 500 Index (CAD hedged)

Question 13

One practice-management expert suggests that if advisors have to choose one site to connect with possible prospects and other industry professionals, it should be:



a) Facebook

b) eHarmony

c) LinkedIn

d) Twitter

Question 14

What percentage of Canadian households hold mutual funds?



a) 21%

b) 27%

c) 33%

d) 110%

Question 15

In 2016, a massive leak of offshore tax information was released to the public by a consortium of journalists. What was the name of that leak?



a) The Cayman Islands Correspondence

c) The Lichtenstein Ledgers

c) The Bahamas Bulletins

d) The Panama Papers

Question 16

What is one of the benefits of a senior advisor agreeing to mentor a junior advisor? The senior advisor:



a) Is assured of a successor

b) Will learn from a freshly educated junior advisor about new products and technology

c) Has someone around the office who can fetch coffee

d) Can divide up the client base and give half of the workload to the junior

Answer Guide

1e; 2d; 3d; 4b;



5c; 6b; 7c; 8a;



9c; 10c; 11c; 12b;



13c; 14c; 15d; 16b.