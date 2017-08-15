Special Feature

Insurance Advisors’ Report Card 2017

Insurance advisors surveyed for this year's Insurance Advisors' Report Card are dissatisfied with their insurance agencies' efforts in many critical categories, resulting in lower ratings across the board. The message to firms is clear: they need to do more to support their advisors.

Industry News

The Report Card average has remained quite stable during the past eight years, but some firms have seen some dramatic changes

By Fiona Collie |

A look at the average IE rating that each insurance agency received in Investment Executive's Insurance Advisors' Report Card reveals that although advisors may have differing opinions about their respective agencies, on the whole, they feel well supported in their businesses.

The fact advisors feel so well supported by their firms is clear from the steady and strong IE ratings their insurance agencies have posted this decade. In fact, from 2010 to 2017 the average IE rating in this Report Card has remained between 8.2 and 8.5. (The IE rating is the average of all the categories for which an insurance company is rated by its advisors.)  

View this slideshow to take a closer look at how advisors have rated their managing general agency (MGA), dedicated agencies and personal producing general agencies (PPGA) during the past eight years. 

How insurance advisors have rated their firms this decade

