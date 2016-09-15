Products

Canadians credit their advisors for helping them achieve better investment returns, IFIC study finds

By Tessie Sanci |

The vast majority of Canadians who invest in mutual funds attribute their good returns on investments, better financial habits and the confidence to make investment decisions to their relationships they have with their advisors, according to a new study from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) released on Thursday.

The 2016 Canadian Investors' Perceptions of Mutual Funds and the Mutual Fund Industry report includes Canadians' opinions of their advisors, their preferred pricing model for mutual funds and the mutual fund statements they receive, among other topics.

Having an advisor makes a difference

Pollara conducted the research on behalf of IFIC through telephone interviews with 1,000 adult mutual fund holders who make all or some of the decisions about mutual fund purchases in their households.

