Better returns and financial habits

Almost nine in 10 (88%) Canadian investors believe the advice they receive from their advisors is one reason why they achieve better investment returns. A similar proportion (82%) also say their advisor has helped them develop better savings and investment habits.

More talk on fees

A greater percentage of investors say they are discussing fees with their advisors. More than half (56%) report that they have discussed compensation for their advisor’s services in 2016, which is up from 48% in 2015. Close to two-thirds (62%) recall discussing fees and commissions, specifically, up from 56% in 2015 and the first time that figure has risen since 2011.

Preferred way of paying fees

More than half (54%) of Canadian mutual fund holders would choose to pay for their investments through bundled fees that reduce their investment returns while 37% would prefer to pay for their advisor’s services directly.

Confidence in investment products

A significant percentage of investors (86%) feel most strongly that mutual funds will help them meet their financial goals while 64% feel the same about stocks, good for second highest. Meanwhile, 36% of survey participants were least confident about the ability of exchange-traded funds to help them meet their financial goals.

Digital investment purchases

A greater percentage of survey participants (37%) are comfortable with the idea of purchasing investment products online than they are with the concept of automated advice (17%). However, 56% indicate they would feel “not very confident” or “not at all confident” without the help of an advisor in choosing mutual funds.

Mutual fund statements

About two-thirds (65%) of investors feel their mutual fund statements are “good” or “excellent” in being easy to understand, down from 74% in 2015. Those who feel their statements are “poor” in this area have doubled to 10% from 5% year-over-year.

Purpose of investments

Most Canadians are investing for reasons related to retirement, with 50% stating their investments will fund their retirement while 14% say those assets will supplement their retirement income. The third most popular reason for investing is to add funds to current income (11%) and to build a savings cushion (6%).