Many find typical housing expenses unaffordable

Close to two-thirds (63%) of Canadian homeowners are currently paying down a mortgage. Of those mortgage holders, 38% say it’s difficult to afford their mortgage, utilities and maintenance costs. In addition, 37% also say they would have difficulty making their regular mortgage payment within three months if the main income earner in their household lost their job.

What emergency savings?

When Canadian homeowners were asked how much money they have set aside for emergency savings, the highest proportion (24%) say they don’t know. Less than one-quarter (23%) of survey participants say they either don’t have any emergency funds or have $1,000 or less. On the other end of the spectrum, 21% of survey participants say they have $10,000 or more.

Canadian homeowners want to decrease debt

Of the 1,963 homeowners surveyed who are currently in debt, 42% say they’re taking advantage of low interest rates and concentrating on paying down their debt compared with the 13% of Canadians who are focusing less on decreasing debt because they are paying less in interest.

Financial stress

About four in 10 survey participants in the millennial (40%) and Generation X (41%) demographics say one of their top sources of stress is the concern they won’t be able to save enough for the future. This is also a major source of stress for 28% of baby boomers, although the top source of stress for 39% of this group comes from concerns related to their health or the health of a family member.

Sources of financial advice

Almost six in 10 (58%) millennials seek the guidance of a financial advisor or an in-branch bank representative to help them manage their debts and day-to-day finances. This is slightly ahead of the 55% of baby boomers and 50% of Gen X investors surveyed. Millennial survey participants were also ahead in their use of online tools and resources to help manage debt (17%) compared with their Gen X (16%) and boomer (9%) counterparts. Those who are most likely to manage their own finances are boomers, with 63% saying this is the case for them.