A significant number of Canadian homeowners are finding it difficult to meet the financial responsibilities related to taking care of their homes, but are still determined to pay down their debt in the current low interest rate environment, according to research conducted by Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp.'s banking arm released on Thursday.
Manulife Bank of Canada's new study, which seeks to understand Canadian homeowners' financial pressures and their ability to repay their debt, finds that close to one-quarter of Canadians have $1,000 or less in emergency savings.
In turn, financial advisors can work with clients in this area to formulate a budget to find some extra savings that can be put toward a rainy day fund, says Rick Lunny, president and CEO of Manulife Bank, in a statement: "Many people are surprised at how much of their money is going toward things they don't consider that important."
Environics Research conducted the online poll for Manulife Bank between June 28 and July 8. The research is based on the responses of 2,372 Canadian homeowners between the ages of 20 and 69 who have a household income of $50,000 or more.
View the slideshow for more key findings from the research:
View
Slideshow
Many find typical housing expenses unaffordable
Close to two-thirds (63%) of Canadian homeowners are currently paying down a mortgage. Of those mortgage holders, 38% say it’s difficult to afford their mortgage, utilities and maintenance costs. In addition, 37% also say they would have difficulty making their regular mortgage payment within three months if the main income earner in their household lost their job.
What emergency savings?
When Canadian homeowners were asked how much money they have set aside for emergency savings, the highest proportion (24%) say they don’t know. Less than one-quarter (23%) of survey participants say they either don’t have any emergency funds or have $1,000 or less. On the other end of the spectrum, 21% of survey participants say they have $10,000 or more.
Canadian homeowners want to decrease debt
Of the 1,963 homeowners surveyed who are currently in debt, 42% say they’re taking advantage of low interest rates and concentrating on paying down their debt compared with the 13% of Canadians who are focusing less on decreasing debt because they are paying less in interest.
Financial stress
About four in 10 survey participants in the millennial (40%) and Generation X (41%) demographics say one of their top sources of stress is the concern they won’t be able to save enough for the future. This is also a major source of stress for 28% of baby boomers, although the top source of stress for 39% of this group comes from concerns related to their health or the health of a family member.
Sources of financial advice
Almost six in 10 (58%) millennials seek the guidance of a financial advisor or an in-branch bank representative to help them manage their debts and day-to-day finances. This is slightly ahead of the 55% of baby boomers and 50% of Gen X investors surveyed. Millennial survey participants were also ahead in their use of online tools and resources to help manage debt (17%) compared with their Gen X (16%) and boomer (9%) counterparts. Those who are most likely to manage their own finances are boomers, with 63% saying this is the case for them.
Photo copyright: maxxyustas/123RF