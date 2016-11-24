Industry News

Close to one-quarter of Canadian homeowners have $1,000 or less in emergency savings, a new Manulife Bank study finds

A significant number of Canadian homeowners are finding it difficult to meet the financial responsibilities related to taking care of their homes, but are still determined to pay down their debt in the current low interest rate environment, according to research conducted by Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp.'s banking arm released on Thursday.

Manulife Bank of Canada's new study, which seeks to understand Canadian homeowners' financial pressures and their ability to repay their debt, finds that close to one-quarter of Canadians have $1,000 or less in emergency savings.

In turn, financial advisors can work with clients in this area to formulate a budget to find some extra savings that can be put toward a rainy day fund, says Rick Lunny, president and CEO of Manulife Bank, in a statement: "Many people are surprised at how much of their money is going toward things they don't consider that important."

Environics Research conducted the online poll for Manulife Bank between June 28 and July 8. The research is based on the responses of 2,372 Canadian homeowners between the ages of 20 and 69 who have a household income of $50,000 or more.

