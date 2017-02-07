Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Women in Capital Markets has recognized seven professional women in the capital markets industry who have taken on leadership roles and overcome obstacles in business.

The non-profit organization, which advocates for more women in senior leadership roles in business, named the new recipients of its 2017 WCM Executive Coaching Award at a reception in Toronto on Monday.

This year's award recipients are Andreea Amariei and Tara Kennedy, directors with Toronto-based TD Securities Inc.; Erika Osmond, managing director with Toronto-based Bank of Nova Scotia; Deanne Harada, Marta Cano and Anastasia Kotsidis, directors with Scotiabank; and Stephanie Wolfe, director with Toronto-based BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd.

The award is targeted to professional women who have a minimum of 10 years of work experience in capital markets and are looking to further develop their executive skills and enhance their likelihood for promotion.

Award recipients will each receive six months of free career coaching valued at $15,000 from WCM's coaching partner, Toronto-based Felix Global Corp.

"Diversity is key to success in corporate Canada and creating a pipeline of successful female leaders is critical for the Canadian economy. The WCM Executive Coaching Award is designed to help fill that pipeline by assisting high-calibre experienced female professionals further hone the key skills that will help them move up the ladder," says Jennifer Reynolds, CEO of WCM, in a statement.

"This year's winners are wonderful examples of talented, experienced professional women who have a proven ability to take on leadership roles and tackle business challenges," she adds.

