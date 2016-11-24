Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Sentry Investments Inc. announced on Thursday that it had entered an agreement with Winnipeg-based Great-West Life Assurance Co. (GWL) to act as sub-advisor on its Global Income (Sentry) Fund.

The income-producing fund joins GWL's product line-up, which includes both fund-of-fund and stand-alone, multi-manager platforms that are built primarily to preserve capital while generating income.

"Combining our wealth-management skills with Great-West Life's high-quality segregated fund contracts will help provide Canadians with the investment solutions they require as they look for income-producing alternatives," says Gaelen Morphet, chief investment officer of Sentry Investments, in a statement.

The agreement will also bring Sentry's investing strategy to GWL's sister companies, Toronto-based Canada Life Assurance Co. and London, Ont.-based London Life Insurance Co.

"The Sentry Global Income Fund will be a valuable addition to our fund line-up, which will continue providing Canadian investors with access to global high-quality fixed-income and equity securities," says George Turpie, senior vice president, investment products, wealth management for GWL, in a statement.

