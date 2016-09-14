Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp. (Manulife) announced on Wednesday that Richard Payette has been appointed president and CEO, Manulife Quebec.

Payette will be responsible for leading the development, implementation and execution of the Quebec strategy to advance Manulife's position and support the company's mission and vision in the province.

In this new role, he serves as a member of Manulife's Canadian division executive management team, and the global leadership team, and reports to Marianne Harrison, president and CEO, Manulife Canada.

"Manulife has a substantial business in Quebec and Richard's strong business and community relationships will help further increase Manulife's presence, visibility and impact in the province," says Harrison, in a news release.

"Richard will provide strategic direction to support the growth of all Manulife's business lines in Quebec, and will represent the company in the community and the industry for Manulife in Quebec," she adds.

Payette has more than 30 years of experience in business management, transformation, leadership and mergers and acquisitions. From 2010 to 2015, he held several senior leadership positions at accounting, tax and advisory firm BDO. Most recently as CEO for the Americas region for BDO International, he led and implemented strategic initiatives, covering Canada, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, he was part of the global leadership team of BDO International and worked on developing and implementing their international strategy.

Prior to BDO, Payette was president and CEO at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, an audit, tax and advisory firm. There he set the firm's development and management strategies contributing to the organization's expansion and growth.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Écoles des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Montreal. He is a Fellow and member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec as well as the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.

Photo copyright: Manulife/CNW

