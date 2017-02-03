Companies cited in this article

A record number of 77 new ETFs were listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in 2016, not including closed-end funds that converted into ETFs, according to a new report from the TSX.

As of yearend 2016, there were a total of 454 ETFs listed on the exchange, representing a total market capitalization of $113.5 billion, the report states.

The TSX accounted for 46% of the trading volume in ETFs during the year. Alpha ranked second with an 11% market share, followed closely by Chi-X, the report indicates.

In terms of trading on the TSX, 52% of the ETF volume traded during the year came in equities products, followed by commodities funds, at 36%, with volatility products a distant third, at 7%.

Photo copyright: ashdesign/123RF