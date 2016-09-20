Companies cited in this article

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. has launched new income-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The new ETFs include:

>RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF, which is actively managed and focused on preferred shares. This ETF aims to provide regular dividend income by primarily investing in rate reset preferred shares of Canadian companies. By providing access to a diversified portfolio of preferred shares, the ETF aims to reduce single-issuer risk and has a management fee of 0.53%, making it the lowest cost active preferred share ETF in Canada.

>RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF is focused on global equity income and employs a rules-based, multi-factor approach to build a portfolio of listed infrastructure companies such as utilities, transportation, energy and communications. This ETF employs an innovative approach to weighting and quarterly reconstitution to enhance risk-return characteristics and has a management fee of 0.55%. It's also available in a U.S. dollar option

>RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs represent a family of fixed-income ETFs maturing in successive years ranging from 2016 to 2023. Unlike traditional ETFs, which have a perpetual life, target maturity ETFs have a specified maturity date established when the ETF is launched. When the ETF reaches the maturity date, the ETF's final net asset value is returned to the current unitholders.

RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs provides access to a specific maturity structure, offering investors and advisors increased flexibility to tailor their bond laddering strategies to an exact maturity date of their choice. These ETFs are intended to be a replacement for holding individual corporate bonds and aims to reduce risk through issuer diversification.

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond ETF have management fees of 0.25%, which decrease to 0.20% in the maturity year.

"Navigating through today's complex markets can be a challenge and Canadian investors continue to seek solutions that manage risks and provide stable income beyond what a typical government bond fund can offer," says Mark Neill, head of RBC ETFs, in a statement. "We are pleased to address this need by expanding our offering of ETFs that are designed to take advantage of income opportunities that exist in today's low-yield environment."

