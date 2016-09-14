Canada's economic growth is expected to make a comeback in the second half of 2016 after a dismal showing in the second quarter (Q2). That growth is expected to continue into 2017 thanks to rising energy prices, low interest rates and federal stimulus, predicts a new economic forecast from Toronto-based Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) released on Wednesday.

RBC's economic forecast calls for real gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 3.7% in third quarter on an annualized basis. This would be a stark improvement from Q2, when real GDP fell by at an annualized rate of 1.6%.

In addition, RBC's outlook states that growth will remain positive in Q4, with a showing of 1.9%. The firm is also anticipating that 2017 will bring growth of 1.8%, up from the 1.3% that is anticipated for 2016 as a whole.

"The Alberta wildfires and sharp pullback in oilsands production in May took the Canadian economy on a brief detour into negative growth," says Craig Wright, senior vice president and chief economist with RBC, in statement. "Yet, the recovery should spur a similarly sharp rebound in growth in the latter half of this year and we anticipate that momentum will carry over into next year."

Higher oil prices, which will rise gradually to US$50 a barrel in the remainder of this year and head toward US$60 per barrel in 2017, according to the report, will contribute to future growth.

However, the Canadian dollar is expected to see minimal benefit from these higher prices if the U.S. Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates, which is likely to occur in the first half of 2017.

The continuation of a low overnight interest rate in Canada is expected to help GDP.

The Bank of Canada's overnight rate has been held at 0.5% since July 2015 and RBC predicts this will remain the same for the rest of 2016 and into 2017.

Furthermore, the report states that federal government stimulus, which includes the new Canada child benefit program and the announcement of infrastructure spending, will also have a positive effect on economic growth.

RBC's report provides a snapshot of the provinces and notes that Alberta's, Saskatchewan's and Newfoundland and Labrador's economies are expected to contract further as these oil-producing provinces struggle with low revenue and investment in the oil industry. All other provinces, except New Brunswick, are expected to expand, albeit at varying paces.

The outlook predicts 2017 will bring more balanced growth across the country, with Alberta and Saskatchewan returning to positive growth.

In addition, RBC announced it has downgraded its economic outlook for the U.K. in 2017. The firm expects the country to produce flat growth of 0.1% compared with the initial projection of 2.1%.

The downgrade follows the U.K's vote to leave the European Union, although RBC's report states that any repercussions from that vote should exert little pressure on Canada and the U.S. due to the countries' proportionately smaller trade flows with the U.K.

Closer to home, real GDP growth in the U.S. averaged 1% for the first half of 2016. Growth was hindered by weakness in business fixed investments and inventories but helped by consumer spending. Strong labour markets, accelerating wage growth and low financing rates should keep American consumers spending, the outlook states.

The full report can be found on RBC's website.

