Vancouver-based Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is proposing changes that will affect the investment objective, name and management fees connected to the firm's AlphaDelta Canadian Prosperity Class.

The proposal includes amending the fund's fundamental investment objective to state that the fund will provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equities of Canadian and foreign companies.

If the fund's unitholders approve the new objective, the fund's investment strategies will change — as will its name, which will become AlphaDelta Canadian Focused Equity Class.

The firm will also reduce the management fees payable by the fund as follows:

Series A shares will decrease to 2% a year from 2.5% a year.

Series F shares will decrease to 1% a year from 1.5% a year =,

Series G shares will decrease to 0.6% a year from 0.75% a year,



The meeting to seek shareholder approval will occur on or about Dec. 21. If approval is received, all proposed changes are expected to be implemented on or about Dec. 30.

