The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) on Monday released for comment proposed revisions to the capital adequacy rules to accommodate forthcoming changes to international accounting standards and the latest global capital rules.

The revisions, which OSFI aims to the implement the in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1 2018), are primarily driven by the expected adoption of the IFRS 9 accounting standard by financial institutions in 2018.

OSFI is also proposing measures to clarify aspects of the existing rules in response to questions from the industry, and to clarify how capital surcharges for systemically important banks are calculated.

In addition, while OSFI has delayed the implementation of the standardized approach to counterparty credit risk until the first quarter of 2019 (Q1 2019), it will be requiring banks to start reporting amounts to regulators under that approach beginning in Q1 2018.

OSFI also says that it intends to implement the Basel Committee's revised securitization framework in Q1 2019.

Comments on the proposals are due by Sept. 29.