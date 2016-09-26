Companies cited in this article

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Monday announced it is seeking applicants for membership on its registrant advisory committee (RAC).

The RAC provides feedback to the country's largest regulator on issues that impact registered firms, including registration and compliance-related topics. It also serves as a forum for discussing firms' compliance challenges, and it consults with the OSC on the development and implementation of regulatory policy.

Launched in 2012, the committee comprises 10 to 12 members that represent different categories of registration and various business models.

The previous incarnation of the committee included representatives from the self-regulatory organizations, industry trade associations, and individual firms.

The RAC meets four times per year, with additional ad hoc meetings as required, and members serve for 24 months.

The committee is chaired by Debra Foubert, director compliance and registrant regulation at the OSC.

Applications are due by Oct. 24.

