The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking new members for its market structure advisory committee, the provincial regulator announced on Thursday.

Established in 2011, the committee provides OSC staff with feedback on regulatory policymaking and rule-making involving market structure issues, such as order protection requirements, dark trading, trading fee models, and market data requirements.

Members are selected for their extensive knowledge of the Canadian capital markets and market structure, and strong knowledge of the regulatory requirements in securities legislation in Canada, the OSC says in its announcement.

Serving two-year terms, the 12 to 15 committee members meet at least four times annually. They typically serve two-year terms.

The committee is currently chaired by Susan Greenglass, director of the OSC's market regulation branch.

Applications from interested candidates are due by July 7.