The government of Ontario has issued its third "green bond" as part of its effort to finance environmentally friendly infrastructure projects.

The provincial government has completed the issuance of an $800-million debt financing that will fund a variety of environmentally friendly projects, including expanded public transit and funding for the construction of greener buildings. The proceeds from this latest bond issue will support 12 projects.

In total, Ontario has now raised more than $2 billion in the three green bond issues that it has carried out. The latest issue will mature on January 27, 2023.

"Ontario green bonds are a smart and innovative tool to build a greener, more competitive province," says Charles Sousa, the province's finance minister. "The proceeds help fund environmentally and socially responsible infrastructure projects that reduce our carbon footprint, grow our economy, improve our quality of life and pave the way to a sustainable future for all Ontarians."

