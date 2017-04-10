By Canadian Press | April 10, 2017 16:45 Source: The Canadian Press

The price of oil rose for a fifth consecutive day, providing a boost to Toronto's stock market on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was ahead 63.66 points to 15,730.79 as the energy and industrials sector led gains.

The strength also helped lift the Canadian dollar, which climbed 0.44 of a U.S. cent to US75.01¢.

The May crude contract was up US84¢ at US$53.08 a barrel.

The May natural gas contracts lost US2¢ at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

In other commodities, the June gold contract was down US$3.40 at US$1,253.90 an ounce and May copper contracts were down US4¢ at US$2.60 a pound.

On Wall Street, indices were muted.

The Dow Jones industrial average was barely changed, gaining 1.92 points to 20,658.02.

Similarly, the S&P 500 composite index added 1.62 points to 2,357.16 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 3.11 points to 5,880.93.