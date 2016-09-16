Slumping oil prices dragged down the Canadian dollar and the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index ahead of the weekend.

The October crude oil contract slipped 88 cents to US$43.03 per barrel. The November contract, which traded at a higher volume, slipped 90 cents to US$43.62 per barrel.

"Energy's under pressure," said Luciano Orengo, a portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

The biggest change in sentiment for oil, he said, came from the International Energy Agency's report released earlier this week. The Paris-based organization said it expects a more pronounced global economic slowdown will lessen demand for crude.

That's put pressure on the commodity, and subsequently on energy stocks, said Orengo.

The major detractors to performance in the stock markets today have been the energy, gold and financial sectors, he said.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index shed 52.98 points to 14,450.69.

The biggest losing sector was health care, but gold stocks fell 1.21%, energy 0.47% and financials 0.54%. The main reason gold has fallen is due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which is negatively correlated with the price of gold, Orengo said.

Utilities and real estate stocks were among the only three sectors on the composite index to post any gains.

South of the border, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 88.68 points to 18,123.80, while the broader S&P 500 index dropped 8.10 points to 2,139.16. The Nasdaq composite slipped 5.12 points lower to 5,244.57.

The slide in oil also contributed to the Canadian dollar's performance, said Orengo, as the price of oil and the Canadian dollar have had a roughly 85-per-cent correlation since the new millennium.

The loonie lost 0.31 of a U.S. cent to 75.68 cents US.

A disappointing manufacturing sales report from Statistics Canada also edged down the loonie, said Orengo.

Economists expected manufacturing sales to rise by 1.0% in July, according to Thomson Reuters. But they came in below expectations with a 0.1% increase to $50.7 billion.

"If the Canadian economy gets weaker, as some of the numbers have been sort of showing as of late ... that puts more pressure on the Canadian dollar," said Orengo, adding the main drivers of currency are generally interest rate differentials and relative GDP growth.

Elsewhere in commodities, the October natural gas contract rose 2.1 cents to US$2.948 per mmBtu.

The December gold contract was down US$7.80 to US$1,310.20 per ounce and the December copper contract was relatively unchanged at US$2.16.

