Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales were below expectations in July, edging up 0.1% to $50.7 billion.

Economists had expected a gain of 1%, according to Thomson Reuters.

On a constant-dollar basis, sales increased 0.6%, indicating that a higher volume of goods was sold in July.

Sales were up in nine of 21 industries, representing about 54% of the manufacturing sector.

The food industry gained 1.9% to $8.5 billion in July, while the primary metals industry grew by 2.9% to $3.7 billion.

Sales of petroleum and coal products climbed 2.5% to $4.3 billion.

However, the aerospace product and parts industry fell 9% to $1.5 billion in July for a second consecutive monthly decline. Machinery sales fell 3.3% to $2.6 billion, while motor vehicle parts fell 2.5% to $2.5 billion.

Sales were up in five provinces in July, with Quebec posting the largest gain in dollar terms, up 0.9% at $11.9 billion. British Columbia gained 2.2% to $3.8 billion.