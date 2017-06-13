The loonie shot up following fresh signals from the Bank of Canada that it is giving more thought to raising interest rates, while Toronto's main stock index continued its second day of declines.

The Canadian dollar was up US1¢ to an average trading price of US75.54¢, following comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz today and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins the day before that the economy is gathering momentum.

The loonie is at its highest level since late February, when it fell below US76¢.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index edged down 4.05 points to 15,379.75, with base metals leading decliners.

South of the border, U.S. stocks changed course as investors put an end to a two-day drop for technology companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 92.80 points at 21,328.47 and the S&P 500 index rose 10.96 points to 2,440.35, both record highs. The Nasdaq composite index climbed 44.90 points to 6,220.37.

In commodities, the July crude contract was up US38¢ at US$46.46 per barrel and the July natural gas contract declined US6¢ at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract gave back US30¢ to US$1268.60 an ounce and the July copper contract dropped US2¢ at US$2.60 a pound.