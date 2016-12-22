Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase certain global advisory agreements from Integra Capital Ltd. to form the foundation for its new institutional advisory group.

As a result of this transaction, assets managed or advised by LOGiQ will grow to approximately $5.2 billion. Toronto-based Integra Capital will continue to operate and expand its Integra pooled fund, custom solutions and OCIO business.

Integra's global advisor platform has over $2.7 billion in advised assets and provides pension fund, charity and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the globe, LOGiQ says in a news release. The platform has relationships with over 30 third-party investment managers.

Steve Mantle, the former head of Integra's global advisor platform and industry veteran will lead the new LOGiQ institutional advisory group and also participate in the leadership of the overall LOGiQ investment management team.

"Steve and his team bring excellence in investment analytics and portfolio manager selection. They have quality relationships in the institutional global investment management business and access to some of the top portfolio managers in the world-some of whom will fit well as we expand our retail product offering," says Joe Canavan, president and CEO of LOGiQ, in a statement.

Key personnel from Integra global advisors have entered into employment agreements with LOGiQ to provide for a smooth transition.

