Toronto-based LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (formerly, Aston Hill Financial Inc.) announced on Tuesday that it has completed a non-brokered private placement for $5.2 million

Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, the company says.

"LOGiQ has been built as a platform to consolidate other independent asset management firms and to attract top investment talent, says Joe Canavan, president and CEO, in a statement.

"This capital infusion will facilitate potential future acquisitions consistent with our goal to build the size and scale we need to be in a position to deliver superior, cost-efficient investment solutions, and ultimately better value, to all of our stakeholders," adds Canavan.

