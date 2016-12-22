Companies cited in this article

Kenneth Kroner, a former member of Toronto-based BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd.'s global executive committee, has joined the board of directors of Edmonton-based Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo).

Kroner will join AIMCo's board in January 2017, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Kroner was most recently senior managing director at BlackRock, where he held seats on the firm's global executive committee and global cooperating committee.

He was also the global head of the multi-asset strategies group and the global head of scientific active equities, both of which managed hundreds of billions of dollars in publicly traded assets.

Kroner is also a published researcher, whose work on forecasting volatility and asset returns has been made available in academic and practitioner journals. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Alberta in 1983 and his doctorate degree in economics from the University of California at San Diego in 1988.

Phyllis Clark, a former chief economist for the province of Ontario, has also joined AIMCo's board of directors. Clark was most recently vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at the University of Alberta.

Clark is currently a board director at multiple organizations, including the Bank of Canada.

"Ms. Clark and Mr. Kroner are two excellent additions to AIMCo's board of directors, each of whom have built exceptional careers from strong Alberta roots," says Mac Van Wielingen, chairman of AIMCo's board, in a statement. "We are proud that they have chosen to share their knowledge and expertise with AIMCo, as we strive to build a world class investment management organization here in the province."

