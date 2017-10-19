Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has appointed Jeffery Yabuki, president and CEO of Brookfield, Wis.-based financial technology firm Fiserv Inc., to its board of directors.

Yabuki has lead Fiserv in its efforts to provide technology in areas such as payments, processing services, mobile and digital services, and data insights and optimization since joining the firm in 2005.

Prior to joining Fiserv, Yabuki served as chief operating office at Kansas City, Mo.-based H&R Block, and as president and CEO of Minneapolis-based American Express Tax and Business Services Inc.

