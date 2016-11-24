Companies cited in this article

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is issuing new versions of its logo for use on smartphones and other mobile devices in response to industry demand resulting from new rules that the self-regulatory organization (SRO) put into place requiring investment dealers to disclose their overseeing regulator.

The SRO implemented the new requirements for firms to disclose that they're regulated by IIROC, which provided four versions of its logo for firms to use, in June. Since then, several investment dealers have requested additional versions of the logo that can be used on mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones and bilingual versions, the SRO says. These new versions are available on IIROC's website.

Separately, IIROC notes that it's redesigning the official brochure that firms will be required to distribute to new retail clients when they open an account — and to existing retail clients upon request — starting Jan. 1, 2017. In the meantime, IIROC says dealers can continue using their inventory of the existing IIROC brochure.

"As we transition to the new version of the IIROC official brochure, which will be available in December," the SRO says, "[dealers] and their representatives may continue to distribute hard copies of the existing brochure … until inventories are depleted."

