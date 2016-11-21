Companies cited in this article

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) has announced that Natixis Global Asset Management Canada and Picton Mahoney Asset Management, both based in Toronto, have joined the organization as its new members.

"On behalf of our board and membership, I am pleased to welcome Natixis Global Asset Management Canada and Picton Mahoney Asset Management," says Paul Bourque, president and CEO of IFIC, in a statement on Monday. "Each new member and affiliate broadens our understanding of industry concerns, and strengthens our ability to represent the full spectrum of industry and investor interests."

Natixis Global Asset Management Canada is a unit of Paris-based Natixis Global Asset Management SA, which has US$897 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of Sept. 30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management is an employee-owned company with more than $7 billion in AUM.

"We look forward to the input of these two companies as the industry works together to empower investors to make sound financial decisions and to promote a strong and stable investment sector," says Bourque.

Photo copyright: macfromlondon/123RF

