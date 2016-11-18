Updated Nov. 18.

Investment Executive is compiling a list of events (conferences, roadshows, webinars, etc.), in order to help advisors find accredited continuing education (CE) opportunities.

Events are listed by date, and grouped by month, based on a calendar year, and the event calendar will be updated weekly.

If you are interested in having your event listed here, please contact events@investmentexecutive.com.

NOVEMBER 2016

> Nov. 14 – Advocis Regulatory Affairs Symposium (Fairmont Royal York, Toronto)

Significant and disruptive change is coming to the industry – both in Ontario and across Canada. From the potential transformation of the regulatory framework for financial advice, to the proposed banning of commissions and the imposition of a best interest standard. Symposium 2016 will be a timely opportunity for stakeholders to debate the issues, find commonality, and develop solutions together. More: www.advocis.ca/Symposium2016/

> Nov. 15 – IFBC 2016 Alberta Fall Summit (Coast Plaza Hotel, Calgary)

More: http://ifbcalgary.com/

>Nov. 15 – Portfolio Management Association of Canada National Conference and AGM (Hilton Toronto)

Industry experts and thought leaders on post-U.S. election market & economic outlook, fintech opportunities and disruptors and building & earning client trust beyond performance numbers. Luncheon Keynote: John Taft, Former CEO OF RBC Wealth Management U.S. and Author of "A Force for Good: How Enlightened Finance Can Restore Faith in Capitalism." For more details and to register visit our conference website http://www.pmacconference.com/

> New Nov. 22 – Celebration of the Profession Reception & Dinner (Toronto Reference Library)

Don't miss one of the most important financial planning events of the fall. This evening of celebration and networking will feature a keynote address from Maureen Jensen, Chair & CEO, Ontario Securities Commission and it will be emceed by comedian/speaker/writer Kate Davis, a five-time nominee at the Canadian Comedy Awards. More: http://www.fpsc.ca/celebration-profession

> Nov. 23 – IFIC Operations Day (Toronto Board of Trade)

Operations Day is designed to add value to your business and drive results by delivering practical programs to help your organization respond to evolving regulatory and investor demands. The day will feature leaders in their fields sharing current insights to help your organization meet industry challenges on the horizon. More: www.ific.ca/en/events/operations-day-2016/

> New Nov. 23 – Ethics Breakfast Session (Old Mill Inn, Toronto)

A strong professional standard, including universal adherence to a code of ethics, rules of conduct and practice standards, is a hallmark of any profession and a fundamental element of the commitment that clients' interests are being served ethically, competently and diligently. This session will feature a thought-provoking discussion exploring difficult ethical decisions and challenges that often occur in practice and will be hosted by FPSC's Director of Standards and Enforcement, Damienne Lebrun-Reid who will be accompanied by Cynthia Spry, partner at Babin Bessner Spry LLP. More: http://www.fpsc.ca/fpw-event-registration/ethics-breakfast

> New Nov. 23 – CFP Professional Symposium—Distinction That Matters (Old Mill Inn, Toronto, Sold Out)

The 2016 CFP Professional Symposium will hone your vital emotional intelligence skills. Don't miss this expert lineup of presenters and topics. Last year's sold-out events attracted a record number of stakeholders from across Canada. More: http://www.fpsc.ca/symposium

> New Nov. 25 – Ethics Breakfast Session (Hyatt Regency, Vancouver)

A strong professional standard, including universal adherence to a code of ethics, rules of conduct and practice standards, is a hallmark of any profession and a fundamental element of the commitment that clients' interests are being served ethically, competently and diligently. This session will feature a thought-provoking discussion exploring difficult ethical decisions and challenges that often occur in practice and will be hosted by FPSC's Director of Standards and Enforcement, Damienne Lebrun-Reid who will be accompanied by Cynthia Spry, partner at Babin Bessner Spry LLP. More: http://www.fpsc.ca/fpw-event-registration/ethics-breakfast

> New Nov. 25 – CFP Professional Symposium—Distinction That Matters (Hyatt Regency, Vancouver)

The 2016 CFP Professional Symposium will hone your vital emotional intelligence skills. Don't miss this expert lineup of presenters and topics. Last year's sold-out events attracted a record number of stakeholders from across Canada. More: http://www.fpsc.ca/symposium

December 2016

> Dec. 1 – IFB Success with Ethics (Webinar)

This webinar introduces Financial Advisors to the most important concepts and issues related to ethics and the financial services industry. This seminar is provided by financial services author, educator, and ethics specialist, Rod Burylo. Earn 1 hour FPSC-approved CE under the Professional Responsibility category; 1 hour Saskatchewan Ethics Credit; 1 hour RIBO under the Management category; 1 hour of CE for Life Licenses (BC, SK, MB, & ON); and 1 hour for Life and A&S for Alberta (pending). Register and more information: https://ifbc.ca/events/ifb-success-with-ethics-webinar/

> Dec. 5 – The Assistants' Conference (Toronto Board of Trade)

The only conference specifically developed for Assistants in the wealth management industry. Industry experts will cover four major topics: Regulation & compliance – best practices and communicating the compliance needs to clients; Managing the unexpected – problem solving and identifying priorities; Client Communication - identifying opportunities during client interactions, leveraging clinet communication to gain value for advisors; Empowerment – knowing and articulating the value proposition, enhancing the client experience. More: www.assistantsconference.com

> Dec. 6 – The Assistants' Conference (Omni Mont-Royal, Montreal) (in French)

The only conference specifically developed for Assistants in the wealth management industry. Industry experts will cover four major topics: Regulation & compliance – best practices and communicating the compliance needs to clients; Managing the unexpected – problem solving and identifying priorities; Client Communication - identifying opportunities during client interactions, leveraging clinet communication to gain value for advisors; Empowerment – knowing and articulating the value proposition, enhancing the client experience. More: conferencedesadjointes.com

2017

> May 28-31 – CIFPs 15th Annual National Conference 2017 (Westin, Ottawa)

Claim up to 25 FPSC verifiable CE credits, 20 Insurance credits or 10 IIROC credits. Register today to get the best price! Find out more.



Photo copyright: stockbroker / 123RF Stock Photo

