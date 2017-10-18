Companies cited in this article

Vancouver-based HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Ltd. (HSBC GAM) has become an associate member of the Responsible Investing Association (RIA), the firm announced on Wednesday.

The RIA is a national, membership-based organization that strives to advance responsible investing (RI) by factoring in environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria when selecting and managing investments.

"At HSBC GAM, responsible investing is integral to our investment philosophy and approach," says Marc Cevey, CEO of HSBC GAM. "We have extensive experience in responsible investment and believe good management of ESG risks contribute to long-term business success. We signed onto the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment in 2006 when the policies were first launched. We are delighted to be part of the RIA today and look forward to deepening our commitment and leadership in sustainable investing."



