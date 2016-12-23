Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. announced on Thursday that it is changing the names of 30 ETFs.

The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, 2017 and the products will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under their new names on Jan. 3. The ETFs' ticker symbols for the TSX will not change, according to the firm's announcement.

The investment objectives and strategies of most of the ETFs will not change. The two exceptions are Horizons BetaPro S&P/TSX Global Gold Bull Plus ETF and Horizons BetaPro S&P/TSX Global Gold Bear Plus ETF. The underlying index of both ETFs will be changed to the Solactive Canadian gold miners index from the S&P/TSX global gold index, which will be effective at the close of business on Dec. 30.

Horizons ETFs also notes that the name of Horizons BetaPro US 30-year Bond Bear Plus ETF will change to BetaPro US 30-year Bond -2x Daily Bear ETF but that the firm still intends to go ahead with terminating the ETF on Feb 28, 2017, as was described in an earlier announcement.

The full list of ETFs whose names will change is available through the firm's announcement.

