Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

> Ontario cap-and-trade

Ontarians should immediately start feeling the effects of the Liberal government's ambitious cap-and-trade program, which came into effect Jan. 1. The plan, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 15% below 1990 levels within four years, will drive the price of gasoline up 4.3¢ per litre and increase the cost of home heating by up to $6.70 a month.

> Drywall duty ruling

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is scheduled to rule Wednesday on whether imports of drywall or gypsum board from the U.S. have injured or threaten to injure the western Canadian industry, with reasons for the decision to follow 15 days later. If the answer is yes, preliminary duties of up to 276% that began in September on U.S. drywall imported into Canada for use in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon and Northwest Territories could be made permanent.

> Foreign relations

International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland will be in Montreal on Thursday to give a speech about how small- and medium-sized enterprises may benefit from the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). She will also discuss the federal government's aim to increase international investment.

> Trade and labour reports

On Friday, Statistics Canada releases the Canadian international merchandise trade for November and the labour force survey for December.

> Earnings

Also on Friday, Quebec-based drug store chain Jean Coutu Group (TSX:PJC.A) releases its third-quarter results prior to markets open, followed by a conference call at 9 a.m. Analysts expect to learn more about two Quebec laws that affect the supply of drugs in the province, including plans to introduce a tendering system for the purchase of some medications.

