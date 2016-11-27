Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

> Bombardier CSeries Takes Flight

Bombardier will celebrate the maiden flight of the CSeries CS300 on Monday. The delivery to airBaltic at Montreal's Mirabel airport comes nearly half a year after the first CSeries CS100 passenger jet took flight in Europe.

> Mortgage Talk

Jeremy Rudin, head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, will speak in Vancouver on Monday before the 2016 Mortgage Professionals Canada National Conference.

> Pipeline Politics

The federal government is expected to announce its decisions this week on two major pipeline projects proposed by Enbridge: Line 3 and Northern Gateway. Ottawa has to decide whether to sanction Line 3, which would see a decades-old pipeline replaced. The government also has to rule on whether to proceed with consultations with First Nations on Northern Gateway.

> Big Banks

The earnings parade for Canada's big banks kicks off this week. Up first is Scotiabank, which will report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, followed by Royal Bank on Wednesday and CIBC and TD Bank on Thursday.

> The Economy

It's a big week for economic data. Statistics Canada will release the GDP figures for the third quarter on Wednesday. On Friday, we'll get the job figures for November.

