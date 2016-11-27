Economy & Markets

Scotiabank will report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday

By Canadian Press |
Source: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

> Bombardier CSeries Takes Flight
Bombardier will celebrate the maiden flight of the CSeries CS300 on Monday. The delivery to airBaltic at Montreal's Mirabel airport comes nearly half a year after the first CSeries CS100 passenger jet took flight in Europe.

> Mortgage Talk
Jeremy Rudin, head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, will speak in Vancouver on Monday before the 2016 Mortgage Professionals Canada National Conference.

> Pipeline Politics
The federal government is expected to announce its decisions this week on two major pipeline projects proposed by Enbridge: Line 3 and Northern Gateway. Ottawa has to decide whether to sanction Line 3, which would see a decades-old pipeline replaced. The government also has to rule on whether to proceed with consultations with First Nations on Northern Gateway.

> Big Banks
The earnings parade for Canada's big banks kicks off this week. Up first is Scotiabank, which will report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, followed by Royal Bank on Wednesday and CIBC and TD Bank on Thursday.

> The Economy
It's a big week for economic data. Statistics Canada will release the GDP figures for the third quarter on Wednesday. On Friday, we'll get the job figures for November.
 

Related Content

Videos

No Related Videos Found

Articles